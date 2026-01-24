Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’

An Indian woman based in Japan has triggered an online discussion on civic responsibility after posting a brief but striking video from a Tokyo street. The clip shows a restaurant employee calmly cleaning vomit outside the establishment, using his bare hands, a moment that many viewers felt captured the quiet discipline behind Japan’s famously clean public spaces.
The video was shared on Instagram by Urvashi, who recorded the scene while walking through a neighbourhood in Tokyo. As mentioned in the text on the video, someone had thrown up outside the restaurant. Instead of leaving it unattended or waiting for municipal workers, a staff member stepped out and cleaned the area himself. He did so without making a scene, showing no visible discomfort or hesitation.
The on-screen note simply described what was happening, highlighting how the man cleaned the space silently and without drawing attention to himself.
In her caption, Urvashi summed it up in a line that resonated widely: “This is Japan, Mindset > mess.” The phrase struck a chord with viewers, many of whom compared this approach to public responsibility with what they see elsewhere.
The comments section soon filled with praise. One user wrote, “Respect for Japanese people and their mindset.” Another added, “High ethical values and a keen eye for civic beauty. that’s the Japanese.” Others echoed similar thoughts, with comments like “This mindset is why public spaces feel different here” and “Shared spaces. Shared responsibility.”
Japanese citizens are often praised for their strong sense of civic duty, a value they carry with them even beyond their home country. A clear example of this was seen in Odisha, where Akie Doi, a 38-year-old woman from Japan, developed a deep connection with Puri during her first visit in 2022. She was so moved by the city that she chose to return, this time with a purpose. A music and yoga teacher by profession, Doi has taken it upon herself to help keep Puri clean. Each morning, she heads to the beach to pick up litter and gently encourages visitors to dispose of waste responsibly.
