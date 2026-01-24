Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’

An Indian woman based in Japan has triggered an online discussion on civic responsibility after posting a brief but striking video from a Tokyo street. The clip shows a restaurant employee calmly cleaning vomit outside the establishment, using his bare hands, a moment that many viewers felt captured the quiet discipline behind Japan’s famously clean public spaces.

The video was shared on Instagram by Urvashi, who recorded the scene while walking through a neighbourhood in Tokyo. As mentioned in the text on the video, someone had thrown up outside the restaurant. Instead of leaving it unattended or waiting for municipal workers, a staff member stepped out and cleaned the area himself. He did so without making a scene, showing no visible discomfort or hesitation.