Indian woman meets MrBeast on day 365 of year-long challenge, wins $10,000

An Indian woman’s year-long mission to meet YouTube star MrBeast has finally paid off. Maya Gupta met the popular creator on Day 365 of her challenge and recieved $10,000 (about Rs 9.57 lakh) to support her community work.
Gupta, who began the challenge in Surat, Gujarat, made a one-time attempt to contact the internet sensation. She committed an entire year to trying to get his attention, documenting her progress on social media.
What began as a personal mission gradually amassed an online following, with people joining her journey as she counted down the days. Through her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, Gupta regularly shared updates, encouraging followers to support her efforts to reach the YouTube star.
By Day 361, she was counting down the final four days of the challenge, reflecting on how a journey that initially began on her own had grown into something thousands of people were following.
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However, meeting MrBeast was not the only thing Gupta focused on during the year. Alongside her attempts to contact him, she also documented efforts to feed people in her local community. The initiative added a philanthropic reason to the challenge.
The breakthrough came in September, when Gupta revealed that MrBeast had asked for her email address and WhatsApp details. She continued sharing updates with her followers as she waited for the plan to materialise.
Eventually, Gupta met MrBeast on the final day of her challenge. Upon meeting her, the creator gave her $10,000 to support her community work.
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Gupta’s efforts prompted a wave of reactions, with several social media hailing her for her philantrophic efforts. “O my god really dream come to true,” a user wrote. “Finally I am very happy for you Maya,” another user commented.
“Maya, your hard work paid off. Congratulations,” a third user reacted.
MrBeast, known for his large-scale challenges, elaborate giveaways and philanthropic videos, has built a global audience.