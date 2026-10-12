Indian woman meets MrBeast on day 365 of year-long challenge, wins $10,000

Gupta, who began the challenge in Surat, Gujarat, made a one-time attempt to contact MrBeast (Photo: @mrbeast/YouTube)

An Indian woman’s year-long mission to meet YouTube star MrBeast has finally paid off. Maya Gupta met the popular creator on Day 365 of her challenge and recieved $10,000 (about Rs 9.57 lakh) to support her community work.

Gupta, who began the challenge in Surat, Gujarat, made a one-time attempt to contact the internet sensation. She committed an entire year to trying to get his attention, documenting her progress on social media.

Maya Gupta meets MrBeast

What began as a personal mission gradually amassed an online following, with people joining her journey as she counted down the days. Through her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, Gupta regularly shared updates, encouraging followers to support her efforts to reach the YouTube star.