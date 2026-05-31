‘They were not amused’: Indian woman caught shoplifting in Japan tries to bribe cops to escape jail

Investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani recently shared that an Indian woman was allegedly caught shoplifting at a souvenir store during a group trip to Japan. In his X post, he alleged that the woman attempted to offer money to both the shop owner and police officers after being apprehended.

Dhandapani said he was travelling with a tour group in Japan when the alleged theft came to light. He claimed that the woman had been quietly picking items without the knowledge of other members of the group. “In our group, from the beginning, one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it,” he wrote.

The alleged incident came to light when the woman was reportedly caught inside a tourist souvenir shop. According to Dhandapani, she immediately tried to resolve the situation by offering payment. “In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money,” he added.

He stated that the shopkeeper refused the offer and expressed strong disapproval of the woman’s actions. The store owner reportedly emphasised that the attempt to pay after being caught was especially offensive.

“The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have great respect for India. He said more than stealing, what offended him was offering money after being caught,” he wrote.

Dhandapani also shared that the shopkeeper contacted local authorities, and the group’s tour manager accompanied the woman to a police station. He remarked that encounters with police are relatively uncommon in Japan due to the country’s low crime levels and strong public discipline.

“In Japan, you can never see police. Crime rate is very less. Traffic discipline is very high. The shopkeeper called the police. Our tour manager accompanied that lady to police station,” he wrote.

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Dhandapani further alleged that the woman again attempted to offer money after arriving at the police station. “In police station too that lady offered money. The Japanese police was not amused.”

He said officers informed the woman about the seriousness of shoplifting under Japanese law and warned her of the legal consequences. “They explained how severe the punishment is for stealing and said she needs to go to jail,” he wrote.

However, Dhandapani claimed that authorities eventually chose not to take further action and instead issued a stern warning. “But she being an Indian and they respect India a lot, she was let go with severe warning,” he concluded the post.

See the post here:

In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money. The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have… — Muthukrishnan Dhandapani (@dmuthuk) May 30, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, triggering a backlash. “Pathetic state of Indian behaviour. We are famous for taking items like towels, soaps,and shampoo bottles from luxurious hotels during checkout,” a user wrote. “But the lesson remained unlearnt I guess. The fact she thought till the end that she can pay off and get going,” another user commented.

“A powerful reminder that when we travel abroad, we represent not just ourselves but our country,” a third user reacted.

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DISCLAIMER: This content does not constitute legal advice regarding foreign laws or international travel regulations and has not been independently identified.