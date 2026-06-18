‘Just to save his mother’: Indian teen dies in horse carriage accident in New York’s Central Park

Romanch was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he died from his injuries the following day

An 18-year-old tourist from India died in an accident during a horse-drawn carriage ride in New York City’s Central Park.

According to The New York Times, Romanch Mahajan was visiting the city with his parents and younger brother on Tuesday, June 16, when the family decided to take a carriage ride through the park. During the trip, Romanch asked the driver to take a family photograph, prompting the driver to stop the carriage.

Romanch’s father, Deepak Mahajan, told The New York Times that as the driver stepped away to capture the picture, the horse, identified as Sampson, suddenly bolted. The driver chased after the moving carriage, but amid the chaos, Romanch’s mother, Priya, fell out.