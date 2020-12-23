scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Indian photographer’s image of Jupiter-Saturn conjunction wins plenty of praise online

Facebook user Sajal Chakraborty captured not just Saturn and Jupiter but also the four largest moons of Jupiter in the photograph.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2020 6:44:31 pm
jupiter saturn, jupiter saturn conjunction, great conjunction, great conjunction best photos, indian expressThe photographer said he stacked 25 images to achieve the clarity seen in the final image. (Source: Sajal Chakraborty/ Facebook)

Astronomy enthusiasts flooded social media with images of the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, but one photo from Australia has received a lot of praise on social media.

An Indian photographer in Melbourne clicked a remarkable photo of the rare celestial phenomenon in which the two planets appear this close to each other the first time in nearly 400 years.

Facebook user Sajal Chakraborty captured not just Saturn and Jupiter but also the four largest moons of Jupiter in the photograph. Captured using just a DSLR camera and a telephoto lens, Chakraborty’s image received a lot of praise online.

The image got over 1.2 million likes after Twitter user Rebecca Hill shared it on the platform.

Chakraborty told indianexpress.com how he stacked 25 images to achieve the clarity seen in the final image.

“It’s a composite to create the details. I used an intervalometer for shutter and stacked multiple exposures to get the details,” he said over chat.

“21st was a rainy day here. So I had only one small window of opportunity where I could capture them at their closest,” he said, adding that the photo was taken around 9:30 p.m.

Chakraborty said that he had only shared the images on some photography groups and the online fame was unintended.

“I wanted to capture the celestial event the best I could with the equipment. I have a simple tripod, a 10-year-old Canon 60D and a 10-year-old Canon 75-300mm lens. So, I have to do everything from scratch,” he said.

The image received praise from many, but there were also plenty of funny reactions and memes in response:

