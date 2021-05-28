Indian-origin train operator hailed as hero for saving man pushed onto subway tracks

As the US has been seeing a rise in the number of hate crimes against Asians, an Indian-origin man is being hailed as a ‘hero’ for his prompt action in saving a man. Tobin Madathil, 29, a train driver in New York stopped the train he was operating recently and saved an Asian man who was pushed onto the tracks in an apparent hate crime incident. The 29-year-old man said he noticed the commotion and as he was pulling into the 21st Street-Queensbridge station on Monday morning.

When he thought he saw something in his path, the quick-thinking operator managed to stop his F train about 30-feet from a man who was pushed onto the tracks at a Queens subway, The New York Post reported. “Right when I was coming into the station people were waving at me, and that’s when I immediately placed the train into emergency mode,” Madathil said the daily. “I’m glad I was able to stop on time and didn’t hit the guy, thank God!” he said.

“I exited the train and went to the victim. He was bleeding from the head,” recalled Madathil. But he was glad that vigilant onlookers alerted him and also helped to pull the injured man back on the platform.

First responders rushed to the site quickly and the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center after he suffered a forehead laceration, NBC New York reported. However, he is expected to be fine.

According to ABC 7 NY News, local authorities said that the victim, a 35-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform “when the perpetrator approached him from behind, muttered something to him, and shoved him onto the tracks.”

The NYPD is now looking for the reported suspect, who is said to be between 20-30 years old, about 6 feet tall, and was wearing all-black attire including a face mask, hoodie, pants and shoes on the day of the attack. The law enforcement agency’s Anti-Hate Task force too tweeted to urge people to identify the perpetrator.

Let’s find him. This morning at the Queensbridge F station, the pictured male did push a 35 year old male onto the tracks causing serious physical injury. https://t.co/lQiYx9cCo6 — Asian Hate Crimes Task Force (@NYPDAsianHCTF) May 25, 2021

The MTA released a statement on Monday, reiterating its focus on keeping commuters safe as the subway system comes back from a pandemic slowdown.

“Like other transit systems across the country the MTA is experiencing a significant dip in ridership and a spike in crime. We continue to call on the de Blasio administration to partner with us and do more to address subway incidents and the ongoing mental health crisis in the city,” a spokesperson shared in a statement.