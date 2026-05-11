Indian-origin philanthropist pays off student loans for a class of college graduates in US

He shared that his father, Prakash Chand Kochhar, had moved to Raleigh in 1946 to study textile manufacturing at NC State (Image source: @CollinRugg/X)

Indian-origin philanthropist Anil Kochhar is making waves after he surprised graduating students at North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles by announcing that he and his wife, Marilyn Kochhar, would pay off all final-year student loans for the college’s class of 2026.

Announcing this at a ceremony in Raleigh on May 8, Kochhar said the gesture was a tribute to his late father, Prakash Chand Kochhar.

“It is my privilege to announce today that, in honour of my father Prakash Chand Kochhar, Marilyn and I are providing a graduation gift to cover all the final-year education loans incurred by Wilson College graduates during the 2025–26 academic year,” Kochhar said in the video.