Indian-origin men fined Rs 3.46 lakh over paan spitting in London: ‘If you mess up our streets…’

Akshitkumar Patel was seen spitting paan on Kingsbury Road near Kingsbury station, while Hitesh Patel committed a similar offence the following day, close to North Wembley station

Two men of Indian origin have been ordered to pay hefty fines after being caught spitting paan in public places in London’s Brent borough, UK-based publication Harrow Online reported.

The individuals — Akshitkumar Bhadre Patel, 31, and Hitesh Patel, 32 — were each handed £100 spot fines for separate incidents in June 2025. However, the penalties escalated significantly after both men neither paid the fines nor appeared before the court. As a result, they were later convicted in their absence and fined £1,391 (around Rs 1.73 lakh) each.

According to Harrow Online, Akshitkumar Patel was seen spitting paan on Kingsbury Road near Kingsbury station on June 11, while Hitesh Patel committed a similar offence the following day, close to North Wembley station.