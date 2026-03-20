Indian-origin men fined Rs 3.46 lakh over paan spitting in London: ‘If you mess up our streets…’

Two men of Indian origin have been ordered to pay hefty fines after being caught spitting paan in public places in London’s Brent borough, UK-based publication Harrow Online reported.
The individuals — Akshitkumar Bhadre Patel, 31, and Hitesh Patel, 32 — were each handed £100 spot fines for separate incidents in June 2025. However, the penalties escalated significantly after both men neither paid the fines nor appeared before the court. As a result, they were later convicted in their absence and fined £1,391 (around Rs 1.73 lakh) each.
According to Harrow Online, Akshitkumar Patel was seen spitting paan on Kingsbury Road near Kingsbury station on June 11, while Hitesh Patel committed a similar offence the following day, close to North Wembley station.
Authorities in the borough have recently stepped up action against paan spitting, citing the lasting stains it leaves on pavements and public fixtures. Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement at Brent Council, said the administration is sticking to a strict enforcement policy.
“We’re continuing our zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets, that includes spitters of paan who stain street furniture. Every fine we dish out is a clear statement to offenders: if you mess up our streets, we will find you and you will pay. That is why I am delighted that we have doubled the amount of fines that we have handed out in the last year. Don’t mess with Brent because we have had enough,” Sheth said.
The crackdown comes amid increasing concern about paan spitting in parts of north-west London. A report by North London News noted that Brent Council spends more than £30,000 every year removing paan stains from pavements, buildings, and other public infrastructure — a process that often requires specialised high-pressure cleaning.
To tackle the issue, enforcement teams have been conducting routine patrols, issuing fixed-penalty notices and initiating legal proceedings when fines go unpaid. Awareness campaigns have also been carried out in neighbourhoods such as Wembley.
“Paan chewing and spitting causes serious health issues… Enforcement officers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to those caught ruining Brent’s streets with paan, those caught will be fined £100,” Brent Council said earlier, adding that residents can access one-to-one support programmes aimed at helping them quit paan and smoking.