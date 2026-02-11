From $200-a-week babysitting to a first home: how an Indian mother built a life in US with ‘magic rotis’

Jain's father was busy juggling an anaesthesiology residency along with extra shifts to make ends meet. That left his mother searching for a way to contribute financially while settling in a new country

An Indian-origin man living in Los Angeles has opened up about the quiet determination that helped his immigrant family build a life in America, starting with his mother babysitting children in their apartment building in the 1970s.

Sharing the story on X, Sachin H Jain recalled what those early years looked like after his parents moved to the United States. His father was busy juggling an anaesthesiology residency along with extra shifts to make ends meet. That left his mother searching for a way to contribute financially while settling in a new country.

One day, she spotted a simple handwritten note pinned up in their building: “Babysitter needed.” She decided to give it a try. What began as caring for a nurse’s young son for just a few dollars an evening slowly grew into something much bigger.