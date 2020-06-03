Washington resident Rahul Dubey shelters 60 protesters during curfew, netizens heap praise

People across the USA have been praising Rahul Dubey for helping those in need and sheltering them during curfew. (Source: @kikivonfreaki/ Twitter) People across the USA have been praising Rahul Dubey for helping those in need and sheltering them during curfew. (Source: @kikivonfreaki/ Twitter)

Rahul Dubey, an Indian-origin resident of Washington, is being hailed as a ‘hero’ on social media after he provided shelter to over 60 protesters during curfew on Monday to ensure they weren’t arrested.

A group of protesters was marching away from the White House, a site of intense protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and were in the residential area of Swann Street when curfew began at 7 pm. Surrounded by police personnel, they risked being arrested for violating curfew that has been imposed with the aim of curbing violent protests.

However, reports said that was when Dubey frantically waved protesters into his house. Dubey said the police chased a “human tsunami” as far as the entrance of his house.

“Inside, pandemonium ensued as some of the screaming protesters hit by pepper spray sought relief for their eyes with milk and water. On the back patio, neighbours pitched in by handing milk over the fence,” an Associated Press report said.

A protester, who asked to be identified only as Meka, told CNN that the protest was peaceful and people were just trying to figure out what to do when curfew began.

“I guess someone gave an order, and they just started pushing us, spraying mace, trampling people, and then that’s when everybody started panicking,” the 22-year-old college student said.

THE POLICE BOXED IN A GROUP OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AND THEN STARTED HITTING AND MACING PEOPLE. A MAN TOOK SOME OF US INTO HIS HOUSE AND THE POLICE HAVE US TRAPPED. THERE ARE PEOPLE STILL TRAPPED IN THE STREET ON 15th AND SWANN pic.twitter.com/H2B2QCup1o — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

Many people who had taken refuge in Dubey’s house tweeted about his generosity and how he kept everyone safe.

I’m at a house in DC after being pepper sprayed and knocked down by the police. There are about 100 of us in a house surrounded by cops. All the neighbors on this street opened their doors and are tending to protesters. The cops corralled us on this street and sprayed us down. — Allison Lane (@allieblablah) June 2, 2020

I’ve talked to a few other people. There are at least 4 houses I’m certain that let people in. Mind you – we weren’t trying to be in a neighborhood. We got pushed here while peacefully protesting. — Allison Lane (@allieblablah) June 2, 2020

Just talked to the homeowner – Rahul is a boss. Works in healthcare. All he’s asking is if you can get us food and water we’ll be straight. He’s got a network of medical professionals ready to help us. He’s the real hero here. — Allison Lane (@allieblablah) June 2, 2020

Cops are trying to convince Rahul to get us out of the house. He said we not leaving and bring me my pizza. — Allison Lane (@allieblablah) June 2, 2020

One of the protesters who was in Dubey’s house also made a video to refute claims that protesters were breaking into homes in the area. Dubey appeared in the video to clarify that he voluntarily opened his door and it was fine if all the people in his house had to stay the night there.

This is Rahul. Rahul saved 62 DC protesters who were trapped for hours on his block by police. He allowed them to stay all night, fed them, gave them water, charged their phones, and most importantly kept them safe. This was no party, the police through pepper spray canisters pic.twitter.com/ZDpNkfXsoa — suckmyunicorn (@suckmyunicornD) June 2, 2020

So for those who need an example of what we NEED from non POC, THIS IS IT. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you #blacklivesmatter — suckmyunicorn (@suckmyunicornD) June 2, 2020

While many praised Dubey for his actions, he said he didn’t think he had done “anything special.” Talking to a local media outlet, he said, “I know most people would’ve flung open that door.”

Dubey said he felt the nation was “lost” and “very fragile,” and decided to help because no one is “doing anything about it, except for these people.”

“I hope that my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are,” the 44-year-old told ABC news channel WJLA on Tuesday after all the protesters left. None of them were arrested.

“I hope that my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are.” Rahul Dubey opened his home to nearly 70 strangers overnight and sheltered them during D.C.’s curfew. He says our country needs people like THEM. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/hucxiraHk9 pic.twitter.com/BKFMsTsSgk — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) June 2, 2020

Dubey said he was in awe of the protestors.

“They were all strangers to each other before this started and when we were in that first hour we were all taking care of each other,” he told AP. As the night continued into early morning, Dubey said the group began “sharing stories of where they were on Sunday and what had happened and, you know, why Black Lives Matter and what they were feeling inside.”

Rahul Dubey, the man who welcomed protesters into his home, gets a round of appause from protesters and supporters @ABC7News @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/IDISrnPTcx — Kristen Powers (@ABC7Kristen) June 2, 2020

As reports of his generosity were shared, his name started trending on Twitter. There was praise from across the world and people have even stopped by the house to leave flowers and thank you cards.

Outside Rahul Dubey’s home on Swann Street NW earlier this evening. There were chocolate chip cookies, flowers, and a bag that said “YOU’RE THE BEST. I ASKED EVERYONE AND WE ALL AGREED.” https://t.co/2RVKPw2uYG pic.twitter.com/6zt1o47YQY — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 3, 2020

Thank you Rahul Dubey for opening your heart and your home to the weak and the oppressed.https://t.co/L5pCf7bXVV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2020

Salute to Rahul Dubey. He gave shelter to 70-80 peaceful #BlackLivesMattter protesters in his home in Washington DC, in danger from police on a rampage who had trapped them in a street.#RahulDubey #GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #GOAT pic.twitter.com/gSXrHtlZLm — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) June 3, 2020

South Asians, this is solidarity. We need to learn from Rahul Dubey. https://t.co/nn3q16McYk — sai (@Saisailu97) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey took dozens of protesters into his home and sheltered them overnight while police waited outside to arrest them. Repeatedly refused to let the cops in. This morning they were able to leave freely. Be like Rahul. Don’t cooperate with police thugs. https://t.co/B9QLop5TXT — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey sheltered protesters in his home after DC curfew, police even tear gassed his home to try and get them out, he fed them, made sure they had somewhere to sleep, even charged their phones, he kept them safe. What an awesome human being ❤️ #RahulDubey #BlackLivesMatter — Kathryn Scholes (@KathrynScholes4) June 3, 2020

This man. ❤️ He sheltered 70 strangers in his home for 10 hours. Even found a way to get pizza delivered to feed everyone. #RahulDubey is a beacon of light. https://t.co/Rk4Kioz0g1 — Katie Strange (@katiestrange) June 3, 2020

Rahul Dubey in DC, a first gen Indian-American, is treating a massive number of protesters in his home while the cops repeatedly try and violate his rights by breaking in. The man is a hero and this is what South Asian solidarity looks like — Nik (@RaiNotWheat) June 2, 2020

Whew, this country. Laying siege to a private citizen’s home just to arrest anyone stepping outside (after curfew). Thank God for Rahul Dubey who took in, fed and cared for so many. Not all heroes wear capes. 💯#SwannStreet #BLM https://t.co/KixBMvadvW pic.twitter.com/KNNmKqrWRt — Melanie 🇵🇦 Says People Get Ready 2020 (@JoyRoseM) June 2, 2020

I keep coming back to this clip where Rahul Dubey after sheltering 70 protestors overnight tells a reporter, “I hope my 13 year old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are.” This dude truly moved me today. pic.twitter.com/GrLOOtXOyO — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) June 2, 2020

What is even happening? His story is like something out of a sci fi dystopian novel or something but this is real life, in 2020. I don’t mean to ramble. My privilege means I must sit with this discomfort. I just wanted to say THANK YOU #RahulDubey. And thank you @cbcasithappens. — Andrea Miller (@andrearows) June 2, 2020

This guy is a hero. If have the opportunity, be like #RahulDubey. Right wing media is spinning this as violent protestors breaking in to homes. Don’t believe their lies! This man deserves the highest honors. https://t.co/utQPwOZCzb — Catr3e (@Catr3e) June 2, 2020

Washington, D.C. is among several US cities engulfed by protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer, who was later fired and charged with murder, pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

Protesters outside the White House were forcibly pushed back and reported being tear-gassed by police on Monday before Trump walked to a nearby church that had been defaced during the protests.

