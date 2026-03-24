‘Taught them a lesson’: 2 Indian-origin truckers foil carjacking at service station in Australia

A viral video shows one of the drivers being approached by two men who allegedly demanded the keys to his truck.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 01:05 PM IST
The two men were seen struggling with the alleged carjackersThe two men were seen struggling with the alleged carjackers, who also tried to retreat to a nearby vehicle (Image source: @TheAusToday/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two Indian-origin delivery truck drivers are winning hearts online after they fought back during an armed carjacking attempt at a car park in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, forcing the alleged carjackers to flee. Witnesses captured the incident in Scoresby on video, The Australia Today website reported.

A viral video shows one of the drivers being approached by two men who allegedly demanded the keys to his truck. Witnesses claimed the carjackers hurled racial abuse before the situation turned violent, the report added.

The two men were seen struggling with the alleged carjackers, who also tried to retreat to a nearby vehicle. Authorities confirmed that no serious injuries were reported. The alleged carjackers then fled the scene in a red car, heading south on EastLink.

A bystander who posted the video on social media said the driver had been on a lunch break when the incident began, alleging he was “racially abused and threatened”, the report stated. The post further said the driver initially attempted to ignore the men, but they became aggressive and demanded his keys.

Watch here:

Also Read | ‘This is not dirty’: US traveller’s video from Kochi sparks ‘North India vs South India’ debate

The video quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions. “The guy in red made these carjackers look like novices and taught them a lesson or two in street fighting. Great job mate!” an X user wrote. “Indians doing what they do best – contribute to the economy and also bringing down crimes!” another user commented.

“Satisfaction level peaked watching this video,” a third user reacted.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 24: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments