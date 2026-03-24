‘Taught them a lesson’: 2 Indian-origin truckers foil carjacking at service station in Australia

Two Indian-origin delivery truck drivers are winning hearts online after they fought back during an armed carjacking attempt at a car park in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, forcing the alleged carjackers to flee. Witnesses captured the incident in Scoresby on video, The Australia Today website reported.
A viral video shows one of the drivers being approached by two men who allegedly demanded the keys to his truck. Witnesses claimed the carjackers hurled racial abuse before the situation turned violent, the report added.
The two men were seen struggling with the alleged carjackers, who also tried to retreat to a nearby vehicle. Authorities confirmed that no serious injuries were reported. The alleged carjackers then fled the scene in a red car, heading south on EastLink.
A bystander who posted the video on social media said the driver had been on a lunch break when the incident began, alleging he was “racially abused and threatened”, the report stated. The post further said the driver initially attempted to ignore the men, but they became aggressive and demanded his keys.
Watch here:
🚨 Indian-origin drivers fight off alleged carjacking in Melbourne
Footage filmed by witnesses shows two Indian-origin delivery drivers fighting back during an alleged armed carjacking attempt in Scoresby.
The confrontation escalates into a physical struggle after the suspects… pic.twitter.com/pCJkjpykUm
— The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) March 23, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions. “The guy in red made these carjackers look like novices and taught them a lesson or two in street fighting. Great job mate!” an X user wrote. “Indians doing what they do best – contribute to the economy and also bringing down crimes!” another user commented.
“Satisfaction level peaked watching this video,” a third user reacted.