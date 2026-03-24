‘Taught them a lesson’: 2 Indian-origin truckers foil carjacking at service station in Australia

The two men were seen struggling with the alleged carjackers, who also tried to retreat to a nearby vehicle (Image source: @TheAusToday/X)

Two Indian-origin delivery truck drivers are winning hearts online after they fought back during an armed carjacking attempt at a car park in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, forcing the alleged carjackers to flee. Witnesses captured the incident in Scoresby on video, The Australia Today website reported.

A viral video shows one of the drivers being approached by two men who allegedly demanded the keys to his truck. Witnesses claimed the carjackers hurled racial abuse before the situation turned violent, the report added.

The two men were seen struggling with the alleged carjackers, who also tried to retreat to a nearby vehicle. Authorities confirmed that no serious injuries were reported. The alleged carjackers then fled the scene in a red car, heading south on EastLink.