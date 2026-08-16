Indian-origin CEO, who fired over 900 employees on a 4-minute Zoom call, loses job

Vishal Garg is seeking to return as Better CEO after being ousted (Photo: LinkedIn)

Indian-American entrepreneur Vishal Garg, who went viral in 2021 after firing more than 900 of his employees during a Zoom call, is seeking to return as chief executive of the mortgage company, Better Home & Finance, after being removed from the role earlier this month.

Garg has accused Daniel Lewis, who replaced him as CEO, of misleading him about his intentions before taking control of the company. Speaking to CNN, Garg alleged that Lewis gained the confidence of the board and other executives by publicly supporting the company’s strategy before eventually moving into the top job.

How did Vishal Garg lose his CEO position?

“He hoodwinked me,” Garg told CNN. “He said he liked the company’s strategy. He praised us on X and used that to get on our board and win our confidence.”