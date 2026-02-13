Customs officials stop Indian at Bangkok airport: Inside his luggage were 2 of the world’s rarest endangered primates

An Indian traveller was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after officials found two protected monkeys hidden inside his luggage, Thai media outlet The Nation Thailand reported.
The animals were identified as Indochinese lutungs, commonly known as silvered leaf monkeys, a species classified as endangered and strictly protected under wildlife laws. Authorities said the man was attempting to fly the primates to India when Customs officers, along with a wildlife inspection team, stopped him during passenger screening on February 3.
According to the report, the monkeys were concealed among the passenger’s personal belongings. Officials estimated their value at around 100,000 baht. The interception reportedly followed either suspicious behaviour or prior intelligence picked up during routine checks.
Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Passenger Inspection Customs Office at the airport, said, “The inspection revealed two live Indochinese Lutungs hidden amongst personal items. The animals were immediately seized, and the suspect was taken into custody to face legal proceedings,” as quoted by The Nation Thailand.
Thai authorities have initiated legal proceedings under the country’s Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019 for the illegal export of protected species. Additional charges have also been filed under the Customs Act of 2017 for attempting to take undeclared goods out of the country.
Officials stressed that the Indochinese lutung is protected not only by Thai law but also under international conservation agreements, highlighting the gravity of the offence. They also reiterated their commitment to cracking down on wildlife trafficking and tightening biosecurity controls.
After being confiscated, the rescued monkeys were handed over to wildlife specialists for health checks and rehabilitation to ensure their recovery following the smuggling attempt.
The Canadian show Heated Rivalry's success reflects a shift in women's preference for romance, moving away from traditional gender norms and embracing vulnerability and softness. This change shows a desire for realistic and supportive love stories that break stereotypes and promote healthy relationships, in contrast to the toxic manosphere.