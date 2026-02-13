Customs officials stop Indian at Bangkok airport: Inside his luggage were 2 of the world’s rarest endangered primates

The animals were identified as Indochinese lutungs, commonly known as silvered leaf monkeys, a species classified as endangered and strictly protected under wildlife laws.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 05:34 PM IST
Indian detained Bangkok airport endangered primatesThe monkeys were concealed among the passenger’s personal belongings (Source: DNP Thailand/Facebook)
Make us preferred source on Google

An Indian traveller was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after officials found two protected monkeys hidden inside his luggage, Thai media outlet The Nation Thailand reported.

The animals were identified as Indochinese lutungs, commonly known as silvered leaf monkeys, a species classified as endangered and strictly protected under wildlife laws. Authorities said the man was attempting to fly the primates to India when Customs officers, along with a wildlife inspection team, stopped him during passenger screening on February 3.

According to the report, the monkeys were concealed among the passenger’s personal belongings. Officials estimated their value at around 100,000 baht. The interception reportedly followed either suspicious behaviour or prior intelligence picked up during routine checks.

Seized Indochinese lutungs Seized Indochinese lutungs (Source: DNP Thailand/Facebook)

Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Passenger Inspection Customs Office at the airport, said, “The inspection revealed two live Indochinese Lutungs hidden amongst personal items. The animals were immediately seized, and the suspect was taken into custody to face legal proceedings,” as quoted by The Nation Thailand.

Detained Indian traveller Detained Indian traveller (Source: DNP Thailand/Facebook)

Thai authorities have initiated legal proceedings under the country’s Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019 for the illegal export of protected species. Additional charges have also been filed under the Customs Act of 2017 for attempting to take undeclared goods out of the country.

Officials stressed that the Indochinese lutung is protected not only by Thai law but also under international conservation agreements, highlighting the gravity of the offence. They also reiterated their commitment to cracking down on wildlife trafficking and tightening biosecurity controls.

After being confiscated, the rescued monkeys were handed over to wildlife specialists for health checks and rehabilitation to ensure their recovery following the smuggling attempt.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Rajpal Yadav with wife Radha Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's second wife Radha opened up on Bollywood support for actor; he once called her his 'backbone'
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
What women want to see more of in romance
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
Victoria Espinel
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
Quick Comment: Not just 'one bad day', Australia haven't really warmed up to T20 cricket
As much as the victory is a timely fillip for Zimbabwean cricket it holds the mirror to Australia cricket’s peculiar relationship with the shortest format. (AP Photo)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
What women want to see more of in romance
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement