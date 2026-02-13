Customs officials stop Indian at Bangkok airport: Inside his luggage were 2 of the world’s rarest endangered primates

An Indian traveller was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after officials found two protected monkeys hidden inside his luggage, Thai media outlet The Nation Thailand reported.

The animals were identified as Indochinese lutungs, commonly known as silvered leaf monkeys, a species classified as endangered and strictly protected under wildlife laws. Authorities said the man was attempting to fly the primates to India when Customs officers, along with a wildlife inspection team, stopped him during passenger screening on February 3.

According to the report, the monkeys were concealed among the passenger’s personal belongings. Officials estimated their value at around 100,000 baht. The interception reportedly followed either suspicious behaviour or prior intelligence picked up during routine checks.