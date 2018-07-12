Indian man with world’s longest fingernails set to cut them after 66 years

Shridhar Chillal had requested that his cut nails be immortalised in a museum and the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Times Square responded positively. (Source: YouTube) Shridhar Chillal had requested that his cut nails be immortalised in a museum and the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Times Square responded positively. (Source: YouTube)

Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian from India with the world’s longest fingernails measuring over 9 metres, is all set to finally cut his coiled appendages after 66 years at a ceremony here. Chillal, 82, has not cut the fingernails on his left hand since 1952 and has the longest fingernails in the world. The Guinness World Record holder is now is finally ready to say goodbye to his nails.

Chillal had requested that his cut nails be immortalised in a museum and the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Times Square responded positively. They flew Chillal from Pune to New York to cut his nails and memorialise them forever in the museum. The museum will host a “nail clipping ceremony” today where Chillal’s nails will be cut.

It is estimated that the nails have a combined length of 909.6 centimeters (9.1 metres). Chillal’s longest single nail is his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters. He had made it to the the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016 for having the ‘Longest Fingernails on a Single Hand Ever’. Chillal’s fingernail exhibit will be officially unveiled at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square, according to a media advisory.

He had decided to grow his nails when he was beaten up by his school teacher for breaking the teacher’s long nail.

