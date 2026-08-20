‘You don’t smell like curry’: Woman’s remark to Indian man sparks outrage

A video showing an Indian man being approached by a woman while dining with his family at a restaurant has sparked outrage online after she tells him he “smelled quite nice for an Indian man” and added that he did not “smell like curry”.
The place and date of the incident are unknown.
The viral video shows the woman approaching the man as he eats with his family and says, “Excuse me sir, you smell quite nice for an Indian man.” When he asks her to repeat herself, she reiterates the comment, adding, “You smell quite nice for an Indian man. You don’t smell like curry.”
The man then asks, “Is that intended to be a compliment?” The woman responds, “Yes, quite.” “It’s actually not,” the man responds. The woman, however, appears surprised by his response and says, “You smell quite nice for an Indian man.”
The man then calmly addresses the way she has phrased the remark. “Okay, that’s very odd the way you say that. Maybe you want to revise the way you say that,” he tells her. She replies, “Okay,” before walking away from the table.
Watch the video here:
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The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “The guts to approach a stranger & say something like that!” a user expressed. “I don’t know this obsession with curry western culture has connected it with indian people. I am from the west coast of India and we only have one specific dish named curry made from milk which we sometimes use to make in the summer. I am still trying to figure out what curry is. Is everything with a gravy is considered curry in the west? Even if someone eats curry everyday how could they smell like curry. It’s like people in the west eat pork should i say that they smell like swine?” another user argued.
“Faced this in another country’s cab as well! They told us we don’t smell like curry! What they meant is that others open their meals in the car and it causes a typical smell! If you go abroad, you need to respect their surroundings and not eat in the car if they’re not comfortable! Simple!” a third user shared.