‘You don’t smell like curry’: Woman’s remark to Indian man sparks outrage

A video showing an Indian man being approached by a woman while dining with his family at a restaurant has sparked outrage online after she tells him he “smelled quite nice for an Indian man” and added that he did not “smell like curry”.

The place and date of the incident are unknown.

The viral video shows the woman approaching the man as he eats with his family and says, “Excuse me sir, you smell quite nice for an Indian man.” When he asks her to repeat herself, she reiterates the comment, adding, “You smell quite nice for an Indian man. You don’t smell like curry.”