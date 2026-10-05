Indian man slaps Kick streamer inside Vietnam 7-Eleven: How the incident unfolded

An Indian man slapped Kick streamer JohnWhatsGoingOn inside a 7-Eleven in Vietnam during a livestream, prompting a discussion on filming strangers during IRL livestreams and how such confrontations should be handled.
In the now viral-video, the streamer can be seen pointing his camera at an Indian man inside the convenience store and continuing to record him. The man repeatedly objects to being filmed and tells the streamer not to record him without his consent.
Despite the objections, the streamer continues filming and speaking to the man. He also appears to make claims about the situation that the man disputes, further escalating the exchange. The conversation turns tense as the Indian man continues asking the streamer to stop filming.
As JohnWhatsGoingOn keeps the interaction going while his camera remains focused on the man, the situation turns into a physical altercation. The Indian man can be seen walking towards the streamer and slapping him while he is still recording.
Watch here:
Canadian streamer JohnWhatsGoingOn gets attacked by an Indian man at a Vietnamese 7-Eleven for showing his face on stream.
Later, more Indian men confront him in a heated argument, accusing him of being racist 😳 https://t.co/kNdXhEeHiZ
— CREATOR PULSE (@CreatorPulsee) October 4, 2026
Social media users weighed in on the situation, with some also accusing the streamer of making racist comments during the exchange.
“When the man is saying he doesn’t want to be in the video, the streamer still force recording him. Also lying that the camera is not recording. Having a camera in hand and recording everyone without consent is the worst thing happening to the world,” a user commented.
“Multiple time he said don’t put camera on his face but he didn’t listened I guess some lesson needs to be learn hard way,” another user commented.
“These streamers are the nuisance of society. This dude needs to be banned,” a third user reacted.