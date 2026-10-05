Indian man slaps Kick streamer inside Vietnam 7-Eleven: How the incident unfolded

JohnWhatsGoingOn keeps the interaction going while his camera remains focused on the man (Photo: @CreatorPulsee/X)

An Indian man slapped Kick streamer JohnWhatsGoingOn inside a 7-Eleven in Vietnam during a livestream, prompting a discussion on filming strangers during IRL livestreams and how such confrontations should be handled.

In the now viral-video, the streamer can be seen pointing his camera at an Indian man inside the convenience store and continuing to record him. The man repeatedly objects to being filmed and tells the streamer not to record him without his consent.

Kick streamer gets slapped

Despite the objections, the streamer continues filming and speaking to the man. He also appears to make claims about the situation that the man disputes, further escalating the exchange. The conversation turns tense as the Indian man continues asking the streamer to stop filming.