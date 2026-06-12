‘Cricket helped me catch her’: Indian man saves 3-year-old dangling from window in London

The girl’s father described the officer and Jesil as “amazing heroes” and said his daughter was unharmed (Source: @CBSNews/X)

A three-year-old girl who was left hanging from a window ledge above a pawnbroker’s shop in London was rescued after a dramatic effort involving a police officer and an Indian resident. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, when bystanders raised the alarm spotting the child clinging to a window.

Videos circulating online showed people gathering below as the girl struggled to hold on. A woman reached up from a lower window while people shouted for help.

As the child appeared to be losing her grip, a police officer climbed onto a ledge beneath her. A resident, Mohamed Jesil, then joined the rescue after making his way across nearby rooftops. The officer and Jesil positioned themselves directly below the girl, and when she fell, Jesil caught her while the officer helped steady them. The crowd below erupted in cheers.