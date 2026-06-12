‘Cricket helped me catch her’: Indian man saves 3-year-old dangling from window in London

A three-year-old girl who was left hanging from a window ledge above a pawnbroker’s shop in London was rescued after a dramatic effort involving a police officer and an Indian resident. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, when bystanders raised the alarm spotting the child clinging to a window.
Videos circulating online showed people gathering below as the girl struggled to hold on. A woman reached up from a lower window while people shouted for help.
As the child appeared to be losing her grip, a police officer climbed onto a ledge beneath her. A resident, Mohamed Jesil, then joined the rescue after making his way across nearby rooftops. The officer and Jesil positioned themselves directly below the girl, and when she fell, Jesil caught her while the officer helped steady them. The crowd below erupted in cheers.
Jesil, a restaurant manager and father of five-month-old twins, said he reacted instinctively when he heard the commotion. “I wasn’t scared, I just didn’t think. I’m not a hero, I just did it as a dad seeing a child in trouble,” Jesil told The Metro.
“There was massive relief when I managed to catch her; she didn’t say anything, just gave me a big hug. I’m so happy it could help,” he added.
A girl was saved after falling from a window ledge in London. Video shows a restaurant manager joining a police officer as they both caught the girl after she lost her grip. pic.twitter.com/ABaGrCsr48
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2026
He also told The Metro that his background in cricket may have helped him during the rescue. “I played cricket in India, so that may have helped with my catching. I just knew I had to concentrate.”
The girl’s father described the officer and Jesil as “amazing heroes” and said his daughter was unharmed. “We are so relieved. They saved our child,” he said.
He said the child was recovering well and was expected to return to school the next day. He also noted that Jesil was a “complete stranger” to the family and thanked him for stepping in.