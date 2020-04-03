Stuck due to lockdown, parents attend son’s wedding in US through video conferencing

The groom’s family in New Delhi joined the wedding ceremony in Phoenix through video calls. (Representational photo/ Getty images) The groom’s family in New Delhi joined the wedding ceremony in Phoenix through video calls. (Representational photo/ Getty images)

Unable to attend a wedding due to travel restrictions imposed globally to halt the spread of the coronavirus, an Indian family attended a ceremony in the US through video conferencing.

When groom Nitin Mehta and bride Miranda Jenkins exchanged vows in Phoenix, Arizona, his family in New Delhi viewed it through live-streaming at 4 am from India. Dressed in ceremonial outfits, they viewed the ceremony of their home’s television screen.

“Selfies with the bride and groom on a screen:) and my best man’s speech on a Whatsapp audio link,” wrote the groom’s brother Nalin in a Facebook post.

“We had been planning this wedding trip for a year and so what if we couldn’t be there in person, we were there in spirit and on screen:)” he wrote.

The family were reportedly scheduled to fly to the US, but a day before their scheduled trip a lockdown was imposed in India. The ceremony also only had a few people in attendance.

People on social media congratulated the newlyweds and said it was just the kind of news the world needs at this time.

Despite lockdowns in many parts of the world, many have been going ahead with weddings often through video conferencing. Couples have been using platforms like Facebook Live and Zoom calls to conduct ceremonies with even guests attending virtually, due to restrictions in many parts of the world on people coming together in large groups. In India, there have been wedding ceremonies conducted during the lockdown through video conferencing as well as the live broadcast of wedding ceremonies without any guests attending.

