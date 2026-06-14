‘Only in Dubai’: Indian expat pays Rs 39,000 for scratching car, gets unexpected refund 2 years later

An Indian expatriate living in Dubai has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing a heartwarming story about integrity that began with a minor parking accident and culminated in an unexpected refund two years later.
Mallika Boobna shared an Instagram Reel, describing the experiences as “this can only happen in Dubai.” She shared that on her first day driving in Dubai, she accidentally scraped another vehicle while attempting to park. The incident left noticeable damage on the car, including scratches and paint chips.
Unable to locate the owner at the time, she left a note on the vehicle with her contact information and an apology, requesting that the owner reach out so the matter could be resolved.
She further shared that the owner later contacted her and revealed that the damaged vehicle was a rental car. She said the woman was understanding about the situation but explained that the damage would still need to be reported and settled in line with the rental company’s policies.
Boobna agreed to cover the repair costs and paid 1,500 dirhams (approximately Rs 39,000), which she had been informed was the estimated amount required to fix the damage. The story, however, took an unexpected turn two years later.
She revealed that she recently received a message from the same woman, whose contact remained saved in her phone as “Julia (car I hit)”. She shared that Julia informed her that she had only recently returned the rental vehicle and learned that the final charge for the damage amounted to just 800 dirhams (around Rs 21,000), significantly lower than the amount Boobna had originally paid.
Julia realised she owed Boobna the remaining 700 dirhams (about Rs 18,000) and reached out to return the excess payment.
“I sent her my bank details and now I have the money already,” Boobna said in the video, sharing that the two women are now planning to meet up for coffee. “People like that exist and it can only happen in Dubai. It is insane,” she said.
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The video has since gone viral, resonating with numerous social media users. “So true. I can’t say whether people are the same in their own countries but yes Dubai has a unique atmosphere that inspires everyone to carry themselves with considerate manner,” a user wrote. “Such good and honest people exist all over the world. I have had similar good experiences in the US and in Canada. I have not been to Dubai to comment. However from your experience it appears pretty good,” another user commented.
“Pure class ladies! Thank you for keeping standards high in a crazy world,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This article features a heartwarming trending story from social media highlighting acts of personal integrity and lighthearted personal experiences. It is published for informational and entertainment purposes and does not offer professional financial, insurance, or legal advisory guidance