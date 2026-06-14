‘Only in Dubai’: Indian expat pays Rs 39,000 for scratching car, gets unexpected refund 2 years later

An Indian expatriate living in Dubai has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing a heartwarming story about integrity that began with a minor parking accident and culminated in an unexpected refund two years later.

Mallika Boobna shared an Instagram Reel, describing the experiences as “this can only happen in Dubai.” She shared that on her first day driving in Dubai, she accidentally scraped another vehicle while attempting to park. The incident left noticeable damage on the car, including scratches and paint chips.

Unable to locate the owner at the time, she left a note on the vehicle with her contact information and an apology, requesting that the owner reach out so the matter could be resolved.