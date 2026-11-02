Why this Indian chef quit a Michelin-recognised kitchen to sell chole bhature in Dubai

Pradeep Khullar, an Indian chef, is winning hearts after he quit a Michelin-recognised fine-dining restaurant to open a chole bhature takeaway outlet in Dubai. His new venture, which serves only 200 plates a day, has drawn long queues, with some customers waiting more than an hour for their orders.
Khullar, who once headed the kitchen of a Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant, opened Bhaturewala in Dubai’s Oud Metha neighbourhood on October 16, along with business partner Saubhagi Veer. The outlet serves chole bhature for AED 20 (approximately Rs 520).
Before launching the takeaway outlet, Khullar worked at Nazaara, which was included in the Michelin Guide Dubai’s 2026 Selected restaurants on October 6.
Days after the announcement, Khullar and Veer decided to leave their fine-dining careers and invest in their independently funded venture.
From Rohini to Dubai
He was just 15 when his father died of cancer in 1998, leaving his mother to support the family through a day job and a tailoring business in Delhi’s Rohini neighbourhood.
According to Emirates 24/7, Khullar enrolled in a hotel management course after a friend offered him an unused application form after he could not afford a university seat costing Rs 4 lakh.
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He began his career in 2004 and worked at prominent restaurants, including Indian Accent and Punjab Grill, before moving to Dubai in 2015.
A childhood connection
Khullar recalled that he queued outside a neighbourhood vendor every Sunday to buy chole bhature for his family. Years later, the same dish became the foundation of his independent venture.
According to Gulf News, Bhaturewala’s menu also features mutton bhature and lassi. The outlet has no conventional dining area and operates primarily as a takeaway establishment.
Speaking to Emirates 24/7, Khullar recalled an interaction with a customer who had waited for more than an hour for his order. Instead of complaining about the delay, the customer hugged him and said, “No, this is pure love, man. Don’t drop the quality. Continue with this.”
Despite the growing demand, Khullar remains particular about maintaining food quality. On one occasion, he refused to serve a batch of mutton curry because it had been overcooked, even as customers waited outside.
“This is the only asset we have,” he said, explaining why he chose not to compromise on the food.
The founders also spoke about their transition from fine dining to street food during an appearance on Mira Business FM on October 22, discussing their decision to build a business around a dish that holds special significance for Khullar.