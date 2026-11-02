Why this Indian chef quit a Michelin-recognised kitchen to sell chole bhature in Dubai

Pradeep Khullar, an Indian chef, is winning hearts after he quit a Michelin-recognised fine-dining restaurant to open a chole bhature takeaway outlet in Dubai. His new venture, which serves only 200 plates a day, has drawn long queues, with some customers waiting more than an hour for their orders.

Khullar, who once headed the kitchen of a Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant, opened Bhaturewala in Dubai’s Oud Metha neighbourhood on October 16, along with business partner Saubhagi Veer. The outlet serves chole bhature for AED 20 (approximately Rs 520).

Before launching the takeaway outlet, Khullar worked at Nazaara, which was included in the Michelin Guide Dubai’s 2026 Selected restaurants on October 6.