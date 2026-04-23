Indian cheeses stun global critics with ‘Super Gold’, 3 medals at Brazil event, PM Modi praises makers

Indian cheese has placed itself on the global map after winning four medals at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, the Brazilian World Cheese Championship, which concluded on April 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian cheesemakers in an X post.
India secured four medals — one Super Gold, two Golds, and one Silver. The highest honour, Super Gold, was awarded to Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), which stood out to judges for its craftsmanship and quality.
Two gold medals were secured by Yak Churpi-Soft, produced by Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese). Meanwhile, the silver medal was awarded to Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). The winning entries reflected a blend of traditional cheesemaking methods and modern innovation. Yak Churpi-Soft, for instance, highlights a regional product from Ladakh adapted to suit global tastes.
Congratulating the winners, the Prime Minister acknowledged their role in elevating India’s dairy craftsmanship on the world stage. He also highlighted the contributions of Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo, whose efforts have helped bring attention to artisanal and small-scale producers.
“Cheese from India makes its mark globally. India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds, and 1 Silver,” PM Modi wrote on X.
“Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo,” he added.
Cheese from India makes its mark globally…
India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver.
The…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026
The Prime Minister added that such achievements highlight the growing global recognition of India’s artisanal dairy sector.
Several users reacted to the achievement. “That’s genuinely surprising in the best way — India quietly doing things while nobody’s watching, and then showing up to a Brazilian cheese competition and podium-finishing. Respect,” a user commented.
“Proud of every hand that milks, every mind that innovates, every palate that now savours India on the world cheese board,” another user wrote.