Indian cheeses stun global critics with ‘Super Gold’, 3 medals at Brazil event, PM Modi praises makers

PM Modi said such achievements highlight the growing global recognition of India’s artisanal dairy sector (Representational image/Pexels)

Indian cheese has placed itself on the global map after winning four medals at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, the Brazilian World Cheese Championship, which concluded on April 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian cheesemakers in an X post.

India secured four medals — one Super Gold, two Golds, and one Silver. The highest honour, Super Gold, was awarded to Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), which stood out to judges for its craftsmanship and quality.

Two gold medals were secured by Yak Churpi-Soft, produced by Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese). Meanwhile, the silver medal was awarded to Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). The winning entries reflected a blend of traditional cheesemaking methods and modern innovation. Yak Churpi-Soft, for instance, highlights a regional product from Ladakh adapted to suit global tastes.