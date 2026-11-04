Indian boxer-influencer slaps Pakistani opponent at Dubai; watch video

An India–Pakistan boxing rivalry turned ugly in Dubai when Indian influencer-boxer Manish Sharma, known as Half Engineer, slapped Pakistani opponent Rahim Pardesi during a promotional face-off ahead of their bout.
The incident occurred at a promotional event for Fury by the Sea – MUKA Boxing, where the two fighters came face-to-face before their scheduled clash on Friday at Nikki Beach Dubai. The bout is among the most anticipated match-ups on the event’s fight card, given the India-Pakistan rivalry.
According to reports on social media, Pardesi allegedly attempted to provoke Sharma through trash talk and gestures during the face-off. The exchange reportedly escalated when Sharma lost his temper and slapped the Pakistani fighter on stage, prompting security personnel to intervene and separate the two.
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The video quickly gained traction, sparking a deluge of reactions. “That slap was more like patting,” an Instagram user wrote. “Bro thinks he’s Connor,” another user commented.
“It must be an important event for him if he wore a suit for it,” a third user reacted.
Sharma, who has gained popularity for his journey from social media influencer to boxer, has built a considerable following online. His upcoming fight against Pardesi has attracted attention, with the India-Pakistan angle adding to the anticipation surrounding the contest.
The Fury by the Sea – MUKA Boxing event is expected to feature several match-ups.