Indian boxer-influencer slaps Pakistani opponent at Dubai; watch video

An India–Pakistan boxing rivalry turned ugly in Dubai when Indian influencer-boxer Manish Sharma, known as Half Engineer, slapped Pakistani opponent Rahim Pardesi during a promotional face-off ahead of their bout.

The incident occurred at a promotional event for Fury by the Sea – MUKA Boxing, where the two fighters came face-to-face before their scheduled clash on Friday at Nikki Beach Dubai. The bout is among the most anticipated match-ups on the event’s fight card, given the India-Pakistan rivalry.

According to reports on social media, Pardesi allegedly attempted to provoke Sharma through trash talk and gestures during the face-off. The exchange reportedly escalated when Sharma lost his temper and slapped the Pakistani fighter on stage, prompting security personnel to intervene and separate the two.