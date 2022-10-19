‘We shut down broadway’: Indian Americans groove in New York street during wedding celebration

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs with pompous celebrations, family unions, and parties. While marriage processions and umpteen guests are common in India, a desi wedding in New York City has grabbed attention online.

Celebrating the wedding in all its vigour and enthusiasm, several Indian Americans stormed the streets of New York, grooving to peppy beats in traditional attire. The clip shared by Instagram user Suraj Patel features a large crowd delightfully shaking a leg to Indian beats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc)

“We shut down broadway for my brother’s wedding!” read the text insert in the video. Suraj Patel, a former candidate for US Congress, also poured out his emotions in the caption. “My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother’s wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC,” read the caption.

While some social media users took it in their stride, many others were irked for blocking a public place. A user commented, “Why are you allowed to shut down Broadway for a personal event. Isint this a grave inconvenience to residents ?” Another user wrote, “The ‘Shutdown’ caption did more harm to this post, than the actual event itself.” A third user commented, “Meanwhile the patient waiting in ambulance, the kid being late for exams and people being late to work Must feel good to encroach public property and deny equal access to all. Always need that special treatment by pulling string. Classic.”