India, Pakistan fans unite to defend Sarfaraz Ahmed as harassment video goes viral

Pakistani cricketers have been at the receiving end following the team’s disappointing loss against India at the ICC World Cup 2019. This time around, however, criticism has not just been restricted to social media. A video has emerged of Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed being insulted by a supporter at a mall in the UK. The footage is going viral and fans around the world, including in India, have extended support to the captain.

In the video, Ahmed is seen in a mall with his son. It appears as though he stops to allow a fan to take a photograph with him. Instead, the fan shoots a video while ridiculing him. Ahmed is seen walking away despite the abuses.

“Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud,” the man is heard in the video, fat-shaming the skipper.

A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/WzAj0RaFI7 — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 21, 2019

Fans across the border joined forces to defend Ahmed. Many lauded him for maintaining his cool and choosing to walk away not paying heed to the abuses hurled at him, while others lashed out at the man for insulting the skipper in a derogatory way in front of his kid.

“Criticise him for his game but humiliation this way that too in presence of his kid is very callous. And the gentleman Sarfaraz is, he kept quiet despite grave provocation,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Disgraceful behaviour by this obnoxious who clearly needs better parenting. Sarfaraz just lost a game of cricket but as a society we have lost our basic values & decency. https://t.co/Zg1TBQPED1 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 22, 2019

Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment… for heaven’s sake he is with his child. https://t.co/JU8YFKMPyg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 22, 2019

What an aweful man. Sarfaraz is with his kid and that still doesn’t deter the piece of 💩 from making awful comments. One thing to criticize the game but beyond that no one has the right to hound anyone. https://t.co/uuqPPDJM0t — Sunny Wasabi (@brumbyoz) June 22, 2019

This is really sad. It’s a game man and it happens. Instead of giving your team a moral support these people are just doing cowardly act. No one want to loose. They tried their best.#SaturdayThoughts https://t.co/V4xw3r81hW — Shubham (@Shubhamin94) June 22, 2019

This is literally heart breaking. Everyone goes through bad phases but let’s not forget sarfaraz is leading pak’s national. Calling Sarfaraz Pig in front of his son is such a shameful act.I hope he gets punished for it. I big salute to sarfaraz the way he ignored this shit man. pic.twitter.com/IxwVOuQqJg — Asad. 🇵🇰 (@GoStudyAsad) June 21, 2019

Rivalry apart @SarfarazA_54 is a simple down to earth man. Criticise him for his game but humiliation this way that too in presence of his kid is very caIIous. And the gentleman Sarfaraz is, he kept quiet despite grave provocation. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 21, 2019

Exactly Criticism Shld Knw Boundaries Esp Cricket Fans Just Cross All The Limits Sometimes This Moron Forgot He Is The Same Sarfaraz Who Won Pak CT17 Basic Etiquette’s & Manners Reflect On One’s Upbringing TBH Sarfaraz Bhai Was Very Modest To Walk Away & Not Thrash That Guy — Dr Khushboo 🤭 (@khushikadri) June 21, 2019

As an Indian, I can say that such behaviour by ‘fans’ is unacceptable. Either support (and criticize whenever necessary) the team or don’t watch when they play. It is only a game. One side has to win and the other has to lose. Why take it to this level? — Siddhartha Shukla (@vishsa252) June 21, 2019

Abusing in front of his kid. Kya jaahil insaan hai upar se video bhi Bana Raha.

Kudos to Sarfaraz for keeping calm 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) June 21, 2019

Now this is disgraceful! Two years back you were celebrating and dancing on the roads because of them #ct17 and today you are treating them like this. You may comment on their performance and fitness but this is not the way! #CWC19 #PAKvSA #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/8Ney8VSlSU — Faizan Najeeb Danawala (@danawalafaizan) June 21, 2019

Imagine if Sarfaraz turned around and smacked him. He’s with the kid and this guy is going on abusing him. 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aCj0tSSfM0 — Ragi Mudde Vinay (@semperfiutd) June 21, 2019

A #Shameful act by a Pakistani 🇵🇰 fan with captain Pakistan Cricket 🏏 team Sarfaraz. Hats Off to sarfaraz for keeping his cool #Respect pic.twitter.com/anBTumo5vl — Zaid Asif (@thezaidasif) June 21, 2019

As the harasser was shamed online, video of the man apologising surfaced online. However, fans are not convinced.

Ever since the team’s defeat against India, Pak cricketers have been receiving the heat online for their poor performance and body-shaming videos and memes trolling Ahmed have flooded social media sites.