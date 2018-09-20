Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

This viral photo of Yuzvendra Chahal tying shoelaces of Usman Khan is winning hearts in both India and Pakistan

Heated rivalry between the two countries on the cricket pitch and on social media is the order of the day during any India-Pakistan match. But this moment of true sportsmanship in Asia Cup melted hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 2:56:11 pm
india vs pakistan, asia cup, ind pak match, Yuzvendra Chahal, Usman Khan, chahal tie shoelace, indian tie pak cricketer shoelace, viral news, indian express, sports news Not the winning shot but this moment from the match is being dubbed as the best moment of the day.

It’s not unusual for cricket fans from India and Pakistan to lock horns on social media when both the countries play against each other, and Wednesday’s game at Asia Cup was no different. However, people from both the sides cheered for India’s Yuzvendra Chahal when he helped Pakistan’s Usman Khan with his shoelace during the encounter. The moment garnered attention from cricket buffs and dubbed it as the highlight of the match. Now, the photo of Chahal’s gesture is going viral.

Twitterati couldn’t stop admiring the Indian spinner for his gesture.

India beat Pakistan by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to notch the top position in Group A. With a flurry of wickets, Indian bowlers paved the path for an easy win.

