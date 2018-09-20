This viral photo of Yuzvendra Chahal tying shoelaces of Usman Khan is winning hearts in both India and Pakistan

It’s not unusual for cricket fans from India and Pakistan to lock horns on social media when both the countries play against each other, and Wednesday’s game at Asia Cup was no different. However, people from both the sides cheered for India’s Yuzvendra Chahal when he helped Pakistan’s Usman Khan with his shoelace during the encounter. The moment garnered attention from cricket buffs and dubbed it as the highlight of the match. Now, the photo of Chahal’s gesture is going viral.
ALSO READ | Memes and jokes galore as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup
Twitterati couldn’t stop admiring the Indian spinner for his gesture.
A good gesture of unity. We need to unite more than ever now.#asiacup2018 #HarSaansMeinBolo #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZXtDeXsI2n
— Talha Mufeed (@fanifeelo) September 19, 2018
Pic of the day… Wow what a great gesture by @yuzi_chahal. Hope v vl witness another Ind-Pak match on sunday and final also.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/nnsvspcpQp
— Gulzar Nayik (@naikgulzar) September 19, 2018
A true #Athlete has #Ethics, #SportsManship and #Camaraderie which only a #Sport can bring 😍#Pakistan ho ya #India, #Insaniat first! 🇵🇰🇮🇳💕 pic.twitter.com/zvdGlmxB0m
— Maryam Masood (@MaryamMasood80) September 19, 2018
Okay! This was the best moment in Todays Game #PAKvIND stole the whole show #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/ug6yZpeRYM
— Mariam Jamali (@Mariam_Jamali) September 19, 2018
This Moment Take My Heart 😭❤ #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UhyFbQ9RYu
— Uswah. (@iUswa_Shahid) September 19, 2018
0 hate beautiful moment 💝#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fhRNrOENsV
— realridz (@mentalaurat) September 19, 2018
Heart-winning moment from yesterday’s match. This is what cricket can do- Unite us, civilize us. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Fai8UthY98
— Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) September 20, 2018
Yo googly boy @yuzi_chahal …Big respect to you from my heart…The beautiful moment of the day. Hashtag salute.#AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/whuUcqMq7j
— Fatima Sheikh🍹 (@fatima_3878) September 19, 2018
That’s the real sporty thing. Humbled to see..#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/voWewFeiYr
— Sanjay Yadav (@sanjuydv) September 19, 2018
Beauty of the sport exhibited today
Chahal tying the lace of Usman#IndiavsPakistan #AsiaCup#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/AfpjEot25B
— Suman Pandit (@suman28pandit) September 19, 2018
This picture made my day.😍#PakvsInd
🇮🇳❤🇵🇰 https://t.co/gaPDWyXyG2
— رافع سعید۔💙 (@its_rafayy) September 19, 2018
Players break barriers & how!
Yuzvendra Chahal helping a Pakistani player with his shoe laces in today’s match.
The second picture is of Pakistani women cricketer, Anam Amin tying the shoe lace of Harpreet Kaur. #AsiaCup2018 #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/7M9dGrmdIt
— Archana Solanki अर्चना सोलंकी ارچنہ سولنکی (@archana0809) September 19, 2018
I love this tHing whenever someone’s lace opens the opp team’s player ties it for them! The sportsman spirit!❤️ #INDvPAK
— Srishti🤗 (@srishtipandey27) September 19, 2018
India beat Pakistan by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to notch the top position in Group A. With a flurry of wickets, Indian bowlers paved the path for an easy win.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App