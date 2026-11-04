34,000 seats, 8.4 million applications: India-Pakistan 2027 World Cup clash sparks ticket frenzy

India-Pakistan clashes remain among cricket’s most eagerly anticipated encounters. The rivalry’s enduring appeal was evident in the overwhelming demand for tickets to their 2027 ODI World Cup match, with more than 8.4 million requests received for a game at a stadium with a capacity of just 34,000, the BBC reported.
The October 10, 2027, match, scheduled to take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, has received 8,397,294 applications through the ongoing ticket ballot, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The World Cup final, also scheduled at The Wanderers Stadium on November 21, has attracted 7,900,944 ticket requests, making it the second most sought-after fixture, the report added.
The interest extends beyond the two high-profile matches. The ICC has received more than 120 million ticket requests from fans in 193 countries, with approximately 2.8 million unique applicants registering for the tournament.
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Application process
The ICC has said ticket ballot registration is free, and fans do not need to pay to submit their applications.
Each applicant can enter the ballot once per match and can also register interest in multiple fixtures. The process is not first-come, first-served, so the timing of an application will not affect the chances of being selected.
If applications exceed the available ticket allocation, successful applicants will be chosen through a randomised ballot.
The ICC will notify applicants, whether successful or unsuccessful, through the email addresses provided at the time of registration.
‘Crazy, it’s just cricket’
The development has sparked a deluge of reactions on social media.
“There is no competition at this time. India is way ahead of Pakistan in every department plus pak is cursed in worldcup games. As a fan of cricket all I hope is a good competition which is entertaining,” a user said.
“Crazy, it’s just cricket,” another user commented. “Its no more rivalry now. one sided boring match,” a third user reacted.