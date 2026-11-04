34,000 seats, 8.4 million applications: India-Pakistan 2027 World Cup clash sparks ticket frenzy

India-Pakistan clashes remain among cricket’s most eagerly anticipated encounters. The rivalry’s enduring appeal was evident in the overwhelming demand for tickets to their 2027 ODI World Cup match, with more than 8.4 million requests received for a game at a stadium with a capacity of just 34,000, the BBC reported.

The October 10, 2027, match, scheduled to take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, has received 8,397,294 applications through the ongoing ticket ballot, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The World Cup final, also scheduled at The Wanderers Stadium on November 21, has attracted 7,900,944 ticket requests, making it the second most sought-after fixture, the report added.