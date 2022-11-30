‘Indescribable feeling’: More than 2,000 Venezuelans perform salsa to break Guinness World Record

Salsa dance performances are always delightful to watch and when thousands come together to dance in unison, it is a sight to behold. More than 2,000 Venezuelan dancers recently attempted to break the Guinness World Record by performing Rueda de Casino, a style of salsa dancing performed by couples who dance in a circle, at the National Sports Institute in Caracas.

Video featuring the performance on Sunday was shared by Now This News on Twitter. The clip shows several couples making the same moves in large circles enthusiastically. Gerardo Aybis, a dancer, is heard saying in the video, “The truth is that it’s an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela. We can break the Guinness record, God willing, because the truth is Venezuela prepared for this. We are the country with more salsa-style dancers in the whole world.”

Watch the video here:

'The truth is that it's an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela' — 2,000+ Venezuelans gathered to salsa dance in an attempt to break a world record

Another dancer, Sobiela Rodriguez, says, “I love that we and Venezuela have succeeded in this Guinness record. It’s wonderful for us Venezuelans to break this record. I loved everything and everyone here, I loved it.”

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 9,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Life Is Fun.”

A La Prensa Latina report said that the dancers performed salsa for about 11 minutes and were supervised by witnesses. The video record of the performance was sent to the Guinness World Records jury in New York, which is yet to confirm the record. The current record is held by Spain.

Preparations for the event started a year ago and a total of 2,040 dancers between the ages of 7 and 65 years took part in it. “These Venezuelan dancers (…) have had an important preparation, since they have been rehearsing their dance formations for more than six months,” Luis LLamo, president of the international project ‘Retomando el Son’, was quoted as saying by La Prensa Latina.