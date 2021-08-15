Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates India’s diverse cultural traditions, historic struggles

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, marking another milestone in the history of the world’s largest democracy, Google, through its vivid doodle, joined in to wish the country.

The doodle, designed by Kolkata-based artist Sayan Mukherjee, celebrates India’s Independence Day with an illustration of the diverse dance forms in the country to signify its “cultural traditions forged in centuries of historical progress.”

India Independence Day live updates

The colourful doodle shows India’s diverse forms of dances, from the classic tradition of Bharatnatyam, depicted on the far left, to the oldest Indian dance style with origins stretching back 3,000 years from Tamil Nadu. It also captures the re-enactments from Indian epics known as Chhau dance that come from the eastern state of Jharkhand.

Through this, Google highlights the diverse culture, distinct traditions and ethnic groups that together make India. On August 15, Indians across the country celebrate their freedom and multicultural spirit with customs such as traditional dance performances, which vary depending on regional culture.

“Since India is such a vast country with such a diverse population there is only one thing that holds all of us together and that is our unity in diversity. I tried to capture that from the Doodle,” says Mukherjee.