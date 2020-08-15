Independence Day 2020: Teacher in UAE creates Gandhi portrait with 5,000 buttons

The UAE-based teacher used 5,000 recycled buttons to make Gandhi portrait. (Source: Rashida Adil/Facebook)

Celebrations on India’s 74th Independence Day are not just restricted to the country; Indians living around the globe also mark the special occasion with equal fervour. This year, a teacher living in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has created a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using thousands of buttons to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Rashida Adil, a crafts teacher of Sharjah Indian School (boys) in Juwaiza, decided to re-purpose nearly 5,000 tiny buttons, in various sizes and colours, to create the masterpiece .

The unique artwork was then gifted to Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of India, Dubai before the Independence Day celebrations started at the consulate.

Dressed in a white salwar suit and a tri-colour dupatta, the teacher, who has been living in the country for over two decades, handed over the gift for Consulate General of India in Dubai.

“Although I made the artwork, I gifted it to the CGI on behalf of my students and school as it is with their efforts that I could collect buttons of different colours that they got from home,” Adil was quoted by Khaleej Times as saying. According to Adil, it took around her three months to finish the portrait.

The teacher highlighted the sentimental value of the handmade partriotic gift compared to a gift that is purchased from the shop. “Apart from a sense of love and patriotism we feel for India, the idea behind this innovative art creation was to give my students a message that they should not waste resources they have and that they should reduce, reuse, recycle and recreate,” she added.

Owning to the coronavirus pandemic, the consulate decided to virtually celebrate Independence Day by live-streaming of the flag hoisting ceremony on their YouTube and Facebook channels.

