From Burj Khalifa to Niagara Falls: How landmarks around the world lit up in tricolour

Stunning view of Niagara falls in Canada lit up in Indian tri-colours. (Source: @IndiainToronto/ Twitter)

As Indians celebrated the 74th Independence Day with full fervour, what made the celebrations even more special was that besides the landmarks in the country even those on foreign shores were lit up in the tricolour.

To mark the special occasion, the iconic Empire State Building in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Niagara Falls in Toronto were among others that were illuminated with colours of the Indian flag.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Consulate in Canada shared a beautiful video of the beautiful waterfalls, with orange, white and green light projected on it during the evening to commemorate the special day.

“The tri-colour illuminates one of the world’s most iconic destinations. India in all its magnificence at the Niagara Falls,” the consulate wrote while sharing the video. It later tweeted out few pictures as well for its followers.

Watch the video here:

In United Arab Emirates (UAE), like in the past few years, the world’s tallest building as well was see donning the tricolour. In a nod to the friendship of both nations and many people of Indian origin living in the country, the Indian flag was projected on the iconic structure to mark India’s Independence Day.

It also carried the message: “May the tricolor of freedom, courage and peace always prosper.”

احتفالاً بيوم الاستقلال الهندي الرابع والسبعين، نضيء #برج_خليفة بألوان العلم الهندي لنتمنى لهم دوام الرخاء والسلام والحرية#BurjKhalifa lights up in commemoration of India’s 74th Independence Day. May the tricolor of freedom, courage and peace always prosper. pic.twitter.com/Tl4APU11Ju — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2020

The ceremony was witnessed by the Consulate General of India for Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, along with a few other staff members at the consulate.

Not just the Burj Khalija, The ADNOC Group Tower in Abu Dhabi too projected Indian Flag on its structure on the special occasion.

At sunset, in New York, the iconic Empire State Building too was lit up in Indian flag colours. In an initiative taken by the Federation of Indian Association (FIA), the world-famous skyscraper in midtown Manhattan projected saffron, white and green lights on it.

Celebrating #IndiaDay in NYC! We’re recreating the Indian flag in our lights this evening in honor of India’s Independence Day. #ESBright 📷: al3x(.)nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/LsEKVGN6r6 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) August 15, 2020

And while this has happened in the past, the FIA of the tri-state region organised a flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square for the first time. To commemorate India’s Independence Day, Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York, hoisted the flag at an event participated by Indian-American community leaders, representatives from Indian American community all chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at the bustling centre of the town.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut created history on August 15, 2020 by unfurling the Indian tricolour for the first time ever at the #iconic @TimesSquareNYC to commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day https://t.co/P20YUHd7mh pic.twitter.com/6QBqCZlgyW — FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) August 15, 2020

To mark 65 years of India and Bulgaria friendship and 74th Independence Day, the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, the largest, multifunctional conference and exhibition centre in south-eastern Europe too was illuminated with Indian flag colours.

Celebrations at all Indian Embassies around the world were muted compared to other years owing to the global pandemic, and in most places, community people joined the special events through video-conferencing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd