Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India

Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup: The video has since gone viral, triggering a debate over the YouTuber's behaviour (Image source: @ccdx_2/)

Memes began flowing soon after the Pakistan cricket team slumped to 7 wickets down within 12 overs in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fuelling the frenzy among cricket enthusiasts, a video of a Pakistani YouTuber venting his frustration has taken the Internet by storm.

The viral video shows the YouTuber saying with folded hands, “Hame de do aisa Abhishek Sharma (Please, give Abhishek Sharma to Pakistan),” while his sister mentions the cake they bought to celebrate, anticipating Pakistan’s victory.

The YouTuber, visibly upset with the match results, smashes part of the cake onto his sister’s face. As the video progresses, their mother attempts to stop the bickering. Sharing the video, an X handle @ccdx_2 wrote, “A Pakistani YouTuber smashed cake on the face of his own sister after pakistan lost brutally to India.”