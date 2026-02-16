Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India

Memes began flowing soon after the Pakistan cricket team slumped to 7 wickets down within 12 overs in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fuelling the frenzy among cricket enthusiasts, a video of a Pakistani YouTuber venting his frustration has taken the Internet by storm.
The viral video shows the YouTuber saying with folded hands, “Hame de do aisa Abhishek Sharma (Please, give Abhishek Sharma to Pakistan),” while his sister mentions the cake they bought to celebrate, anticipating Pakistan’s victory.
The YouTuber, visibly upset with the match results, smashes part of the cake onto his sister’s face. As the video progresses, their mother attempts to stop the bickering. Sharing the video, an X handle @ccdx_2 wrote, “A Pakistani YouTuber smashed cake on the face of his own sister after pakistan lost brutally to India.”
Watch the clip here:
A Pakistani youtuber smashed cake on the face of his own sister after pakistan lost brutally to India 😂#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/70xyakcRA5
— Makya (@ccdx_2) February 15, 2026
The video has since gone viral, triggering a debate over the YouTuber’s behaviour. “Honestly felt bad for his sister. She must’ve been really embarrassed. He showed the abusive, misogynistic side of his personality when he got frustrated or when things didn’t go his way. This is the type of man who would blame & beat his wife out of frustration for his own wrongdoing,” a user wrote.
“I think it is just a funny moment between siblings nothing else,” another user commented. “He mistreated his own sister in such way imagine how he behave with other girls in frustration. totally shame,” a third user reacted.
Chasing a target of 176, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled, and the team was bowled out for 114 in their ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday. With this comprehensive victory, India sealed their spot in the Super 8 stage, joining the West Indies team that had qualified earlier.
Apart from Usman Khan’s fighting 44, the rest of the Pakistan batters failed to perform. India’s bowlers dominated proceedings, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), and Hardik Pandya (2/16) contributing to the team’s success. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav rotated as many as seven bowlers to maintain relentless pressure throughout the innings.
Raveena Tandon was blown away by Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar, and called Yami Gautam to express her admiration for her husband. She believes that directors like Dhar are bringing back the larger-than-life heroes of the 1970s in films like KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa.