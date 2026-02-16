Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India

The viral video shows the YouTuber talking to his viewers with folded hands.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World CupInd vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup: The video has since gone viral, triggering a debate over the YouTuber's behaviour (Image source: @ccdx_2/)
Make us preferred source on Google

Memes began flowing soon after the Pakistan cricket team slumped to 7 wickets down within 12 overs in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fuelling the frenzy among cricket enthusiasts, a video of a Pakistani YouTuber venting his frustration has taken the Internet by storm.

The viral video shows the YouTuber saying with folded hands, “Hame de do aisa Abhishek Sharma (Please, give Abhishek Sharma to Pakistan),” while his sister mentions the cake they bought to celebrate, anticipating Pakistan’s victory.

The YouTuber, visibly upset with the match results, smashes part of the cake onto his sister’s face. As the video progresses, their mother attempts to stop the bickering. Sharing the video, an X handle @ccdx_2 wrote, “A Pakistani YouTuber smashed cake on the face of his own sister after pakistan lost brutally to India.”

Watch the clip here:

The video has since gone viral, triggering a debate over the YouTuber’s behaviour. “Honestly felt bad for his sister. She must’ve been really embarrassed. He showed the abusive, misogynistic side of his personality when he got frustrated or when things didn’t go his way. This is the type of man who would blame & beat his wife out of frustration for his own wrongdoing,” a user wrote.

“I think it is just a funny moment between siblings nothing else,” another user commented. “He mistreated his own sister in such way imagine how he behave with other girls in frustration. totally shame,” a third user reacted.

Also Read | ‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets

Chasing a target of 176, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled, and the team was bowled out for 114 in their ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday. With this comprehensive victory, India sealed their spot in the Super 8 stage, joining the West Indies team that had qualified earlier.

Apart from Usman Khan’s fighting 44, the rest of the Pakistan batters failed to perform. India’s bowlers dominated proceedings, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), and Hardik Pandya (2/16) contributing to the team’s success. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav rotated as many as seven bowlers to maintain relentless pressure throughout the innings.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement