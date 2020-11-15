Watch: Incredible moment when brave dog dives into sea to scare away a shark

People on social media praised the dog and were glad the shark didn't harm it. (Source: b2badventures/ Instagram)

A brave dog is earning plaudits online after it jumped into waters to ‘save’ its owners from a shark in shallow waters. The video of the ‘hero’ pooch is now going viral.

The canine, a guard dog called Tilly, noticed a shark swimming very close to the beach off a luxury island resort in North Queensland, Australia. Without any hesitation, the dog sprung into action, sprinted through the water and leapt towards the shark — making it swim away.

As it made a big splash, the sea creature disappeared, but Tilly was seen looking around attentively to see if the shark was still lurking around. Back 2 Basics Adventures posted the footage on their Instagram page and said it was taken by a couple who are working on the boutique island.

The couple told Back 2 Basics Adventures that Tilly regularly patrols the beach and often chases away sharks from the island, 9 News reported.

Fortunately, the canine wasn’t harmed in the scuffle, but many on social media, while praising the pooch for its actions, were concerned that the incident might have gone south. However, a few users noted that the shark was a Blacktip reef shark, which does not pose a serious threat to humans.

