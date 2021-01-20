Ahead of Inauguration Day, Padma Lakshmi honours Kamala Harris with her favourite dish

In a video posted on Instagram, Lakshmi shares the traditional way of preparing the dish and explains the recipe as she cooks along.

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi cooked her favourite South Indian dish — Tamarind Rice — in honour of Vice President-elect Harris.

Harris is the first woman, first Black person, and first person of Indian descent elected to the country’s second-highest office.

“In honour of our new vice president, Kamala Harris, I am making today a typical South Indian rice that happens to be her favourite as well as mine,” Lakshmi says in a viral clip. Born into a Tamil family in Chennai, the former model immigrated to the US at the age of four.

“We made Tamarind Rice in honour of our new VP @kamalaharris. I know we’re all waiting on tomorrow with bated breath. Here’s one of my (and Madam VP’s) favourites to tide you over,” read the caption of the post shared on her Instagram handle.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and has been flooded with netizens expressing excitement over the swearing-in ceremony.

“This gives me chills 💜💜 Someone who will be in the White House knows our home food. Wow. What a day tomorrow will be!” read one of the many comments on the clip.