Thursday, May 05, 2022
In this Texas school district, 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets graduated together

The Mansfield Independent School District held a special graduation ceremony for its 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets on May 3, 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 2:21:20 pm
35 set of twins and one triplet graduate together, most twins graduate together in Texas, 35 set of twins and one triplet in one school district, Indian ExpressThis is the most number of graduating twins that the Texas district has seen in one year.

According to Healthline, it is estimated that one in 250 pregnancies result in twins which makes them very rare.

However, in the US’ Texas, there were 35 sets of twins and one set of triplets who graduated together in a special ceremony earlier this week.

“It’s great being a twin. We don’t necessarily look alike but that bond is still there just as much as any of the twins here,” Angela Morka, who attended Mansfield Independent School District with her fraternal twin Anthony, told KTVT-TV.

Avery Slimak went to the same school with her twin Keaton and now plans to be roommates with her at the University of Texas. “It can be confusing for people definitely. I’ve gotten pretty used to being called by her name, but it’s been fun definitely to have someone there all the time,” Avery told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Keaton added, “It’s fun to pull pranks on people too. We’ve switched classes plenty of times”.

UPI News reported this is the most number of graduating twins that the Texas district has seen in one year.

In 2018, the New Trier High School located in Illinois broke the Guinness World Record for having ‘Most Twins and Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School’, after 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets were admitted to its sophomore class.

