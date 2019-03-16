Toggle Menu
In the wake of Christchurch shootings, people share everyday stories from their mosques and it’s beautiful

Others reading the Twitter thread found it beautiful and thanked the user for starting a heartwarming conversation with many highlighting there is more common among faiths than difference.

The hashtag is reaffirming faith in humanity online.

In one of the deadliest mass shootings in New Zealand at least 49 people were killed and 40 others injured, when a gunman open fired in two mosques full of worshippers in Christchurch on Friday. The shooting first took place at Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch and the gunman, an Australian national, later shot at those present in Linwood mosque, about five kilometres from the Al Noor mosque. The massacre left people from all across the globe stunned and condemned the brutal act of killing innocents.

Amid the gloomy atmosphere, Twitter users are sharing little mundane details from their visit to mosques and its beautiful. It all started when video game developer Rami Ismail tweeted a challenge to Muslims, writing, “Hey Muslims, tell me something painfully mundane and common at your mosque, whether you visit it five times a day or one time a year.” He started the thread after many reports emphasised that “the mosques at the Christchurch shootings were Peaceful Mosques”.

He kicked off the trend with his own experience and soon thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims around the world followed his footsteps and contributed to #PeacefulMosque with their own feedback.

As the hashtag continued to trend, many non-Muslims on Twitter shared their experiences while visiting a mosque.

