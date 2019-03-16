In the wake of Christchurch shootings, people share everyday stories from their mosques and it’s beautiful

In one of the deadliest mass shootings in New Zealand at least 49 people were killed and 40 others injured, when a gunman open fired in two mosques full of worshippers in Christchurch on Friday. The shooting first took place at Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch and the gunman, an Australian national, later shot at those present in Linwood mosque, about five kilometres from the Al Noor mosque. The massacre left people from all across the globe stunned and condemned the brutal act of killing innocents.

Amid the gloomy atmosphere, Twitter users are sharing little mundane details from their visit to mosques and its beautiful. It all started when video game developer Rami Ismail tweeted a challenge to Muslims, writing, “Hey Muslims, tell me something painfully mundane and common at your mosque, whether you visit it five times a day or one time a year.” He started the thread after many reports emphasised that “the mosques at the Christchurch shootings were Peaceful Mosques”.

Since several news networks emphasize that the mosques at the Christchurch shootings were #PeacefulMosques, as if most aren’t: Hey muslims, tell me something painfully mundane and common at your mosque, whether you visit it five times a day or one time a year. Non-muslims, RT. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) March 15, 2019

He kicked off the trend with his own experience and soon thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims around the world followed his footsteps and contributed to #PeacefulMosque with their own feedback.

At my #PeacefulMosques, we used to have this 5-ish year old kid that would always run in front of everyone during prayer, and when he grew old enough to realize that was improper he stopped doing that and I actually kinda missed him messing up my prayer. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) March 15, 2019

Whenever I visit my local mosque, I have to shake about 30 hands. Unless it’s Eid. Then it’s 30 hugs. I mean 300 hugs. — Murad (@mooj_77) March 16, 2019

I’m so down for these #PeacefulMosque tweets so here I go: one time at my local mosque I complimented this pretty girl’s abaya. My mom told her we’ve been looking for one just like it. She went to her car, changed out of it and sent it to me so that I could have & wear it 💗😭 — Imaan 🌅 (@Okimaan) March 15, 2019

The way a hundred strangers will say “asalamualaikum” with a small smile before you take find a spot on the carpet to pray. The way people will ask not only how you are, but how is your mother, your father, your sister, your brother? The way you leave, loved. Every single time. — Farah 🛸 (@far_ah_way) March 15, 2019

Our resident masjid grandma who would scold us when we failed to volunteer but also push us to the front of the line for Iftar during Ramadan. That’s love right there. — Aliya Karim (@alumalu) March 15, 2019

On my last visit to the mosque, I was praying next to a lady who was there to pray for her son. She saw that my eyes got misty during prayer, gave me a big, warm hug that only mothers know how to give and told me everything was going to be alright. #PeacefulMosques — ZeeBee25 (@zeebee25) March 15, 2019

At evening lectures, the kids at my #PeacefulMosque quietly play rock-paper-scissors with each other from across the rows while the Imans and speakers give their lecture — Kinza Arshad (@NerdiHijabi) March 15, 2019

Ps: the written words are in Indonesian, it says, “Sleeping is prohibited inside the mosque” 🤣🤣🤣 — ʙᴇɴᴛᴀʀᴀ ᴀʟᴀᴍ (@alambentoo) March 15, 2019

The Iman at our local mosque feels especially proud of my Autistic son, as he attempts to pray in his own little way. The mosque is where we are all equal & belong – feeling amazing as we stand in congregation- praying for all of humanity #PeacefulMosque — Hal (@HalYummy81) March 15, 2019

Whenever I had finals I would study in mosque between prayer times and all the old ladies at the mosque would read my flash cards to me and feed me sweets — Eman (@trashynomad) March 15, 2019

my mosque every friday, brings in bananas, jalebi, baklava. EVERY friday they joke around and mention that you should use the crosswalk about 10m down the road, instead of jay walking straight into the tim hortons across the road — Waleed (@Waldoz53) March 15, 2019

At my #PeacefulMosque a couple kids next to each other leave their line when the pray time begin to fight with each other! 😅 sometimes their guardian seperates them so these kids can concentrate — M. Indra Fatmoko (@fatmoocow) March 15, 2019

As the hashtag continued to trend, many non-Muslims on Twitter shared their experiences while visiting a mosque.

My wife and I are Christian, but she works on an interfaith chaplaincy staff. Last year we were coming home from a trip and were exhausted. The Muslim group’s advisor had made lunch for after Jummah prayers. She saw us and gave us a whole chicken for dinner. #PeacefulMosque — Emily C. Heath (@emilycheath) March 15, 2019

I had the honor of visiting a mosque some 15 yrs ago to learn about Muslim religion and am so grateful for it. At the end of the visit we were offered a translated copy of the Qur’an, not many people took it… I still have my copy 😊 #PeacefulMosque https://t.co/0wg2VjSZyg — Jen C. (@Zoobaby2003) March 16, 2019

I’m not Muslim, but I went to a #PeacefulMosque once for a class in college. Everyone was welcoming and many members approached us to introduce themselves and offer to answer any questions we had — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) March 15, 2019

I’m not a Muslim but in the spirit of #PeacefulMosque, I’m remembering beautiful times with my Muslim friends— Kurdish dances and birthday cakes and so much more. I’m also thinking of Muslims in New Zealand and the world over with love in my heart. ❤️ — Lizzie Lou (@LizzieLouFerris) March 15, 2019

Taken children on multiple school trips to different mosques 🕌Always met with kindness, respect, tolerance and some of the most thoughtful people you’ll ever meet #PeacefulMosques — Matt Cole (@HomeMjcole) March 15, 2019

#PeacefulMosques I'm not Muslim but I was stood outside my local mosque in the pouring rain, drenched and pregnant with a load of shopping. The leader of the mosque I won't try spelling the proper name but he invited me in made me a cup of tea, warmed me up and got me a taxi home — Beckie Dunn (@MrsGobbyShite) March 15, 2019

Others reading the Twitter thread found it beautiful and thanked the user for starting a heartwarming conversation with many highlighting there is more common among faiths than difference.

I love this description of #PeacefulMosque . My soul cries for humanity today. Muslim, Jewish, Christian, whatever – We are more similar than different. We are one and the same. Darkness can only be fought with light. Be the light. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/TYWESL9S7U — Megan Kirk Chang, PhD(c) (@MegKaySea) March 16, 2019

Beautiful tweet to normalise #Islam, although very sad we need to. #NewZealandMosqueShooting https://t.co/SGWpN4fGb9 — Ellen Meyns (@NoWEMEllen) March 16, 2019

this is such a beautiful thread. I loved reading every single one of the replies ❤️ Y’all who ever consider Islam violent or hateful should read this and your entire perspective will be changed. https://t.co/uOletkGmxm — s a ن o w e r (@sanowerrr) March 16, 2019

This thread is so beautiful. I love my people so much. I literally have tears in my eyes. May peace prevail ❤️❤️ https://t.co/WJulFTMq5s — Fatima 🕊 (@moonlitcemetery) March 16, 2019

This beautiful, at times amusing, poignant thread 🙏🏼 #PeacefulMosques https://t.co/UY4BwMfq6Y — Emma Saffy Wilson (@EmmaSaffyWilson) March 16, 2019