The latest viral ‘cheesed challenge’ requires people to throw cheese slices at babies

It all began when a Twitter user decided to throw a slice at his little brother who was seated on a highchair, and recorded his reaction.

People on Twitter cheesed little kids in a bizarre challenge.

It’s difficult to predict what the next ‘challenge’ will go viral on social media, which is why it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that the latest one required people to throw cheese slices at babies.  No one even really knows how this weird “cheesed challenge” came to be, except perhaps from a desire to trouble toddlers.

It all began when a Twitter user @unclehxlmes decided to throw a slice at his little brother who was seated on a highchair. A video posted by him has now gone viral with over five million views, and showed the baby calmly sitting on the chair holding a bottle before being understandably startled when a slice of cheese landed on his head.

“Just cheesed my lil brother,” the Twitter user wrote while posting the clip.

As the clip was shared widely, and garnered a lot of attention, many found it hilarious. While some sympathised with the baby, others were left in splits, and then there were still others who were inspired to imitate it. The trick, according to the ‘challenge’, is to successfully land the slice on child’s face.

From toddlers to even pets, many have participated in the ‘challenge’. While some of those ‘cheesed’ were stunned, some toddlers cried and most of the pets just ate the cheese thrown at them. None of the participants in this ‘challenge’ pointed out that the cheese slice could hit the child in the eye and potentially cause damage, which is a real risk.

Here are some of the tweets:

 

