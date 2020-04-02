Students seek refund of tuition fees. This is how the university’s dean responded

The university, which has shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic has been slammed for its response to its students. The university, which has shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic has been slammed for its response to its students.

Students of a university in New York were left puzzled after they received a video of their dean dancing in response to their request for a tuition refund due to classes being suspended in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

In an email, the dean of Tisch School of Arts, Allyson Green, informed the students that they would not receive a refund and attached a video of herself dancing to ‘Losing My Religion’ by American rock band R.E.M.

“The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won’t give us our money back. Embarrassing,” wrote a student of the university Michael Price while sharing the video. “In the text of the email, she invited us to ‘dance along’ with her,” he added.

The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won’t give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm — Anarcho-Whataboutism (@michale_price) March 23, 2020

According to an NBC report, in the mail, Green informed the students that she did not have the “authority to refund tuition fees” and added that it would be “challenging” for the university to return the money right now.

The university, which has shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, has received flak for its response to the students.

Don’t even know how to process this — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) March 27, 2020

Wow, the system really is on its last legs — Liam McClellan (@Peterock1984) March 26, 2020

I generally don’t participate in cancel culture. But this should get her fired. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) March 27, 2020

Parents actually pay this person money to teach their children to be this like this lunatic?

This person offers nothing to society. — Flynn Rider (@Uboatvet) March 27, 2020

I want my tuition back for having witnessed this and I don’t even go there. — 👁️👄👁️ (@___kellydiaz) March 26, 2020

