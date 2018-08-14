VIDEO: In latest masterpiece, Cadbury creates model grand piano from pure chocolate

In its latest masterpiece, chocolatiers at Cadbury created a miniature grand piano. In celebration of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain earlier this month, the model was displayed at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall. The grand piano was made completely from chocolate by two chefs. It features 88 keys, an open lid under which one can see strings and a soundboard. The piano weighed 2 kgs — the equivalent of 44 bars of a Cadbury Dairy Milk. It took two days to create.

Cadbury has created a number of standout designs including a hatching chocolate dinosaur which was created to celebrate the arrival of ‘Dippy’ the Diplodocus. The company also created a solid chocolate Windsor Castle on the occasion of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Youth Orchestra, comprising 164-member group, performed at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on August 3. The orchestra was conducted by composer Sir George Benjamin with Grammy Award Nominee, solo pianist Tamara Stefanovich.

