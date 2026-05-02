In China, an AI dating trend that lets users simulate conversations with exes

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken over several industries, with users incorporating myriad tools in professional settings. However, in China, youngsters are using AI to cope with break-ups. Rather than relying on conventional ways of moving on, some are opting to digitally recreate their former partners.
According to the South China Morning Post, this emerging trend enables individuals to build AI-generated versions of their ex-partners that can imitate their speech patterns, commonly used phrases and even communication styles.
These virtual “exes” effectively bring past relationships back to life in a simulated environment. Although the practice offers a novel coping mechanism for heartbreak, it has also sparked concerns. Critics point to potential issues surrounding privacy, emotional reliance and the broader ethical boundaries of using technology in intimate relationships, the report added.
To construct a digital replica, users typically upload materials such as chat histories, social media content and photos into an AI platform.
The report further stated that a tool referred to as “Ex-partner.skill” is then used to create an initial version of the virtual persona. The model can be further refined by adding personal details like shared experiences, travel memories, habits, anniversaries and even past conflicts, gradually making the AI more lifelike.
Once developed, these digital counterparts are capable of holding conversations that mirror the tone and thought patterns of the original person, making interactions feel strikingly realistic, the report said.
The concept traces back to an open-source initiative called “Colleague.skill,” developed by Shanghai-based AI engineer Zhou Tianyi.
Originally, the project was intended to create reusable AI “skill packages” from workplace communications and documentation, allowing organisations to preserve and leverage employees’ knowledge and collaborative experiences.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional mental health support or psychological counselling.