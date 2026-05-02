In China, an AI dating trend that lets users simulate conversations with exes

This emerging trend enables individuals to build AI-generated versions of their ex-partners (Representational image/Pexels)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken over several industries, with users incorporating myriad tools in professional settings. However, in China, youngsters are using AI to cope with break-ups. Rather than relying on conventional ways of moving on, some are opting to digitally recreate their former partners.

According to the South China Morning Post, this emerging trend enables individuals to build AI-generated versions of their ex-partners that can imitate their speech patterns, commonly used phrases and even communication styles.

These virtual “exes” effectively bring past relationships back to life in a simulated environment. Although the practice offers a novel coping mechanism for heartbreak, it has also sparked concerns. Critics point to potential issues surrounding privacy, emotional reliance and the broader ethical boundaries of using technology in intimate relationships, the report added.