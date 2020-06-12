scorecardresearch
Friday, June 12, 2020
COVID19

Queen Elizabeth II participates in public event through video call for the first time ever

The royal family’s social media accounts shared a glimpse of the video call that was made to mark and honour Carers Week in the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2020 6:44:58 pm
queen elizabeth II, queen elizabeth II video call work, carers week the queen call, UK Queen video conferencing, covid 19, uk coronavirus update, indian express People were delighted to see the 94-year-old monarch keeping up with time.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II participated in her first-ever public video call, along with daughter Princess Anne, and has the internet talking about it.

The royal family’s social media accounts on Thursday shared a glimpse of the call that was made to mark and honour Carers Week in the country.

The royals spoke with the Carers Trust, which provides “support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public,” according to the monarchy.

The 94-year-old royal moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle three months ago, where she has been living with husband Prince Philip – who celebrated his 99th birthday recently.

Many were surprised that the monarch did not sign in to the call using her name, but with the username ‘Windsor UK’.

In the call, Queen Elizabeth said, “I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already.”

“I’m very glad to have been able to join you today,” she said after hearing the other participants.

Many on social media said it was great to see the Queen interacting with her subjects through virtual meants, and embracing new ways of working in changing times.

Earlier this month, photos of the Queen riding a horse as UK eases Covid-19 restrictions were widely shared on social media.

