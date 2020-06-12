Queen Elizabeth II participates in public event through video call for the first time ever

People were delighted to see the 94-year-old monarch keeping up with time. People were delighted to see the 94-year-old monarch keeping up with time.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II participated in her first-ever public video call, along with daughter Princess Anne, and has the internet talking about it.

The royal family’s social media accounts on Thursday shared a glimpse of the call that was made to mark and honour Carers Week in the country.

The royals spoke with the Carers Trust, which provides “support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public,” according to the monarchy.

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

The 94-year-old royal moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle three months ago, where she has been living with husband Prince Philip – who celebrated his 99th birthday recently.

Many were surprised that the monarch did not sign in to the call using her name, but with the username ‘Windsor UK’.

In the call, Queen Elizabeth said, “I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already.”

“I’m very glad to have been able to join you today,” she said after hearing the other participants.

Many on social media said it was great to see the Queen interacting with her subjects through virtual meants, and embracing new ways of working in changing times.

For some reason the idea of the Queen on Zoom gives me joy 🥰 Like my nan using Skype and filming my grandad’s knee by accident…https://t.co/a7xtl7V73i — Sian Elvin (@SianElvin) June 11, 2020

Even the Queen is doing zoom calls now 😆 https://t.co/ktOe0rXiWf — Margaret Besheer (@mbesheer) June 11, 2020

Her Majesty is certainly keeping up with the times! — Reg (@tennen45) June 11, 2020

The Queen on Zoom. Social distancing hasn’t showed her down. Great work Carers Trust.😊👏👏👏 — P Powell (@P_dPowell) June 11, 2020

Her Majesty on video call is the best thing on the internet today — Jahnavi (@jahnavi_hp) June 11, 2020

Earlier this month, photos of the Queen riding a horse as UK eases Covid-19 restrictions were widely shared on social media.

