Imran Khan gets trolled after thanking 58 members of UNHRC when it has only 47

The UNHRC official website says the council is "made of 47 Member States, which are elected by the majority of members of the General Assembly of the United Nations through direct and secret ballot."

Imran Khan’s tweet went viral and many slammed him for his gaffe.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted that “58 countries” have joined Pakistan in the UN Human Rights Council “reinforcing” the demand of the international community that India lift the restrictions and “protect Kashmiris’ rights”. However, the Pakistan Prime Minister was trolled on social media after it was discovered the UNHRC has only 47 members.

“I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris’ rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

“I welcome the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements,” he said in a second tweet.

The website says that Members of the Council serve for “a period of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms.”

On Twitter, people were quick to point out the error and asked where Khan got the additional support from and poked fun at him.

India on Thursday said Pakistan’s attempt to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue had been rejected. It said Pakistan needs to understand that “repeating a lie four or five times does not turn it into a gospel truth”.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres refused to get drawn into the J&K situation and appealed to India and Pakistan to engage on the issue “through dialogue”.

