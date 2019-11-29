Imran Khan says trees give oxygen at night, gets trolled on social media

Imran Khan while speaking at an event said, “darakht raat mai oxygen dayte hain (trees produce oxygen during the night)” Imran Khan while speaking at an event said, “darakht raat mai oxygen dayte hain (trees produce oxygen during the night)”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan started a laugh riot on social media after claiming in a speech that trees produce oxygen at night.

Khan was speaking at an event when he said, “Darakht raat mein oxygen dete hain (trees produce oxygen during the night)”. The Prime Minister has since been mocked for his “new scientific discoveries”.

Khan was addressing an event linked to a scholarship drive that assists students from low-income families when he made the comment. As the video went viral, it showed baffled audience members and people trying to control their laughter.

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

What made things worse for the Pakistan Prime Minister, was that Khan had recently mocked Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for stating that flooding occurs due to heavy rainfall. “Bilwal has startled scientists worldwide by saying ‘jab barish hoti hai to pani ata hai’ (water pours when it rains),” Khan was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

People reminded the Prime Minister that he should revise his own knowledge of science before mocking others. Some questioned how an Oxford graduate could make such a mistake, while others demanded a Nobel Prize for Khan.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

So it’s possible that Imran Khan spends his nights under trees actually believing his oxygen theory. That would really explain so much. — Kiran Ahmed (@kiranahmedd) November 28, 2019

I think He meant when night in Pakistan plant release oxygen in America 😂😂 — ishtiaq (@idfarooqui) November 28, 2019

Please, don’t underestimate the power of Imran Khan who is a champion of Naya Pakistan. If he says, trees produce Oxygen in Night, it means, they produce in Naya Pakistan. — Veengas (@VeengasJ) November 27, 2019

Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI is #Oxford graduate and I attended a government school but I knew that trees produce carbon dioxide at night when I was only 8 yrs old🤓 — #Quetta (@ShahidQuetta) November 27, 2019

I think 🤔Those trees planted at border of Japan adjacent to Germany produce oxygen at night. @ImranKhanPTI @OfficialDGISPR @peaceforchange . Plz check this guy is pass out from @UniofOxford name Imran Khan (Prime minister of Pakistan) https://t.co/EMr9I5iWPM — vikas singh (@vikasvisen87) November 27, 2019

Janab @ImranKhanPTI sab ke lageye billion tree rat ke time oxygen daten hen. Ab to mano ke is Azeem scientist ko #Nobel_Price mila chahiye 😜 https://t.co/lgS9ELdqoV — irfanuddin (@irfanuddinbaba) November 27, 2019

My whole life was a lie https://t.co/fm85adABaH — Hashir☻ (@sojaoHashir) November 27, 2019

According to the new theory, trees release Oxygen at night and purifies the air. Professor Imran Khan😂 — Umair Ahmed Khan (@writerumair66) November 26, 2019

🤣😂🤣

He is approved KHAYEN-STIEN 😵🤫 — SAQEE❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@SAQIEALI) November 27, 2019

IMRAN Khan Niazi be like …….this pic….but aata kuch nahi hai… pic.twitter.com/6nwISQ87Uy — Indian Kim Jong Un (@ChowkidarKim) November 27, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd