Amul brilliantly captures Imran Khan’s victory in Pakistan elections, calls him ‘true all-rounder’

Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), proclaimed victory in the recently concluded Pakistan general elections. With over 100 seats so far, Khan’s PTI has retained its considerable edge over its contenders and is eyeing independent candidates in Punjab to form their first government. With the victory, the cricketer-turned-politician is all set to become the next prime minister of Pakistan.

In his address to the nation, Khan pledged to create an Islamic welfare state to provide education, employment for the poor and fighting corruption — winning hearts of the citizen with his evocative speech and instilling hope among many worldwide. And celebrating his historic victory, Amul Diary congratulated the leader who has been dubbed a beacon of hope in the country.

The dairy brand featured the former cricketer in his signature white Pathani suit, holding a cricket ball, with his hands raised in celebration. “PakisKhan”, the Amul ad praised the “true all-rounder” — the hero of both Pakistani cricket and politics.

Khan is also Pakistan’s sole World Cup-winning captain and responsible for leading the side during 1992 cricket World Cup. Surely, winning a World Cup doesn’t mean running a country would be easy, but people are hopeful he’ll deliver once again.

