Minister sparks meme fest by claiming Imran Khan’s helicopter ride to work costs just Rs 55

Senior ministers of PTI are now claiming it is better for security and also cost-effective as it does not require more cars like that in a motorcade. Senior ministers of PTI are now claiming it is better for security and also cost-effective as it does not require more cars like that in a motorcade.

Given he promised austerity after being elected, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is drawing flak for his everyday commute to work in a helicopter. Opponents have questioned how this conforms with his pledge to end VIP culture in the country, and austerity measures implemented by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI).

While some argued it may have been done as a security measure, a minister claimed the chopper ride is “cheaper”, and that the cost of the fuel per helicopter ride was just Rs 55 per kilometre.

Speaking at a press conference, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudry claimed that the cost is Rs 50-Rs 55 and then added that he sourced his information “from Google”. It sparked a laugh riot on Twitter with many sarcastically trolling the minister, while others said that if it was that cheap it should be made available to the general public as well since they could all afford it.

” سادگی کی انتہا ”

پاکستان کے وزیراعظم سائیکل پر آفس جاتے ہوئے ..😲

پٹواری حضرات کہیں گے کہ یہ فوٹو شاپ کا کمال ہے !#helicopter pic.twitter.com/JbblaXsmnC — Habib Rehmani🇵🇰 (@habibrehmani76) August 31, 2018

Khan sahb helicopter choro….Be shak F16 nikal lo. Lekin koi chor bach k ni jana chahiyay….

😍#helicopter — Muhammad Kashif Zaman (@WattooKingG) August 31, 2018

Yha bhi bhijwa do Rs. 55/Km vala #helicopter :) — Nipun Agnihotri (@NipunAgnihotri) August 31, 2018

Rs 50/km 😎

Future of UBER and CREAM in

NAYA PAKISTAN ❤#Helicopter pic.twitter.com/j9eWSSvNiX — Asad Rao (@Asad__Rao) August 30, 2018

Soch raha hu #Pakistan chala jau Kam se Kam 55 Rupaye me #helicopter ka Safar to kar paung ..

😂😎🤔#PTI #SorryNotSorry — Tauseef (@TauseefMtk) August 30, 2018

Imran Khan must be using this #helicopter because only this helicopter can cost 55/Rs fule in 8 Km.

jitni petrol prices hain un main to 55 rupay k petrol say Honda 125 b 8/Km nhi clalta 😜 pic.twitter.com/MUgHbWBJSc — Sohaib Ahmed (@WIFAN1) August 30, 2018

Here comes the cheapest #helicopter just 10 Rupees per km pic.twitter.com/Qcr5PetdQJ — Asad Jan (@asadjan80) August 29, 2018

#helicopter

So now helicopter is cheaper then careem and uber then govt should start helicopter service for all peoples so they can save more money — Sadia Shaukat (@SadiaShaukat10) August 28, 2018

Will be best if they start this model from #BharaKahu to Abpara.#helicopter pic.twitter.com/1sgFscgDFc — Dr. Roman Khan Wazir🎖 (@romaancekhan) August 28, 2018

Bani Gala to PM House :

✅ Helicopter 🚁 Rs 294

❌ Uber 🚕 Rs 411 pic.twitter.com/ZT5Pbpzple — Majid Agha (@Majid_Agha) August 28, 2018

Seeing the #helicopter trend on Twitter, Pakistani taxi service Careem also got in on the fun by sharing a photo of their ‘flight service’.

Have you guys tried our new addition? pic.twitter.com/Izj1v5gGOL — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) August 28, 2018

Some verified Chaudry’s claim about how much the daily ride cost. A Dawn report quoted local aviation experts as saying that the “ballpark figure is somewhere between Rs 200,000 and Rs 300,000.” BBC Urdu in a report said “the fuel for the prime minister’s helicopter, an Agusta Westland AW139, costs 1,600 Rupees per km”. Basically not even close to Rs 55.

Coming to Khan’s rescue, another senior PTI leader Naeemul Haq tweeted on Thursday that the new PM’s aim was that “people should not be troubled when he travels”. Haq added that Khan wanted to cut down on the money spent on a motorcade.

PM wants that no traffic shud be stopped on roads when he travels and people shud not be troubled. He also wants that expenditure incurred on security arrangements by posting hundreds of policemen on a route and large number of vehicles shud be curtailed. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) August 30, 2018

An ill advised and ill informed debate going on in the media about PMs helicopter expenses. The fact of the matter is that the helicopter is used used only twice in a week. On Friday evening when he moves to Bani Gala and on Monday morning when he moves back. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) August 30, 2018

The new prime minister has wisely stayed mum on the matter so far.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd