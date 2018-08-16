Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Imran Khan a ‘Brown Trump’? Trevor Noah’s comparison riles Pakistani netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 1:11:05 pm
imran khan, donald trump, imran khan donald trump comparison, the daily show, trevor noah, trevor noah imran khan, imran khan trump video, viral news, indian express, Pakistani are not happy with Trevor Noah’s comparison with US President Donald Trump.
Millions of Pakistanis are hoping for a ‘Naya Pakistan’ when Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan takes charge. However, popular TV host and comedian, Trevor Noah, put forward his arguments as to why he thinks Khan, in many ways, mirrors US President Donald Trump. Noah is known for his unabashed views on global politics and his commentary through satire.

The South-African comedian compared the two political leaders in a recent episode of The Daily Show and many are not happy. From Trump and Khan’s three weddings to evading sexual harassment charges, Noah highlighted many similarities between the two.

The clip shared on Facebook and Twitter quickly went viral, creating a huge storm online. Pakistani users did not agree with Noah’s arguments and defended Khan. Some even slammed Noah for portraying Khan in a bad light.

The show juxtaposed video of their “rowdy” followers to election campaign speeches, and even interviews. Noah, however, clarified he did not want to say Imran Khan is ‘brown Trump’ but is perhaps following the “successful format of the hit show called the Trump Presidency”.

Watch the full video here:

 

What do you think about Noah’s comparisons? Tell us in comments below.

