Imran Khan a ‘Brown Trump’? Trevor Noah’s comparison riles Pakistani netizens

Millions of Pakistanis are hoping for a ‘Naya Pakistan’ when Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan takes charge. However, popular TV host and comedian, Trevor Noah, put forward his arguments as to why he thinks Khan, in many ways, mirrors US President Donald Trump. Noah is known for his unabashed views on global politics and his commentary through satire.

The South-African comedian compared the two political leaders in a recent episode of The Daily Show and many are not happy. From Trump and Khan’s three weddings to evading sexual harassment charges, Noah highlighted many similarities between the two.

The clip shared on Facebook and Twitter quickly went viral, creating a huge storm online. Pakistani users did not agree with Noah’s arguments and defended Khan. Some even slammed Noah for portraying Khan in a bad light.

@Trevornoah Being a Pakistani American I took a great deal of offense by you comparing Imran Khan to Trump. Khan is the only hope left for that country! He is not impulsive immature or a liar. Your team worked really hard on the clips but they painted a picture far from reality. — fatima ullah (@UllahFatima) August 16, 2018

“Self-aggrandizing displays of wealth” – Hello? Do you realise who you are talking about?? Imran Khan is the opposite of a materialist and you look really silly comparing him with @realDonaldTrump on this@Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/CfQMVamGLd — St. Aubrun (@st_aubrun) August 16, 2018

Its unfair to discredit someone his struggle for the last 22 years to reach this position for the sake of Pakistan which has been looted by the corrupt politicians in the past.@Trevornoah you have hurt the sentiments of hundred thousands who voted for @ImranKhanPTI

😌 — Sher Khan (@SherBkhan) August 16, 2018

Hey @Trevornoah I am a big fan of your comedy show but you made a very uninformed and unrealistic statement about Imran Khan. He is nowhere near or like Trump. IK founded a charitable Cancer Hospital, University and many other philanthropist things for society. Do your research. — Naveed (@naveedpti) August 15, 2018

What Trevor Noah is commenting upon is an age of global political regression – his sketch has to be understood beyond simplistic comparisons of #ImranKhan with #Trump. It is less funny, more terrifying I think. Imagine what future historians will write about our time! *shudder* — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) August 15, 2018

disappointing seeing @trevornoah put out a piece on his show making imran khan to be trump-like. if you don’t know his background and his significance to progressivism in pakistan, don’t speak on him for cheap laughs. — 🐘 (@aymangolassi) August 15, 2018

I have followed Trevor Noah’s show for quite some time now and I’ve got to say these guys have a great sense of humour. Their sarcasm mostly makes sense but they were ill-informed this time around — that’s all right. But comparing Trump with Imran Khan was plain stupid.. — Hasham (@TheHashu) August 15, 2018

@Trevornoah you made a incredibly unfair and inaccurate comparison between trump and Pak’s Imran Khan. I suggest you look into IK’s views on various issues before you jump to conclusions. A couple of sound bytes don’t warrant a sweeping conclusion — Amna Hussain (@agh1006) August 15, 2018

Where @Trevornoah highlights the many ways #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan mirrors President Trump, “from his self-aggrandizing displays of wealth (really? Khan?) to his hardline nationalism.” The comparison makes me super uncomfortable but here it is https://t.co/oOkwRnokjS — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) August 15, 2018

It was actually very uncomfortable watching Trevor Noah’s “analysis”on Imran khan. Outlandish and ludicrous comparisons as evidence. I mean satire is the name of the game. But it becomes unnatural when it is proven by inaccurate and unauthentic material. — Hammy Bilal (@Hammyb3) August 15, 2018

I just saw @Trevornoah on @ComedyCentral making yet another Imran Khan-Trump comparison. I Could literally write an essay on why the comparison is outright lazy and wrong on so many levels. I’m going to stop by saying that It’s a marriage of convenience and cheap humour… — Shariq (@Shariq1991) August 15, 2018

Hi @Trevornoah, saw your segment on 🇵🇰 politics and I think you missed a thing or two.

1) Unlike Trump, Imran Khan. has been in active politics for over 22 years now.

2) Unlike Trump, IK has been elected to Parliament twice before.

3) Unlike Trump, IK founded his own party.

1/n — The Outlawed Poet (@TheOutlawedPoet) August 15, 2018

Can we talk about @Trevornoah’s lame ass skit comparing Imran Khan to Donald Trump? Get your facts straight. IK has been involved in politics since 1996 and more importantly, how dare you call @stringsonline BOLLYWOOD. Trevor, you TRIED IT. — Sikander Rahman – سکندر رحمٰن (@SikanderRahman) August 15, 2018

The show juxtaposed video of their “rowdy” followers to election campaign speeches, and even interviews. Noah, however, clarified he did not want to say Imran Khan is ‘brown Trump’ but is perhaps following the “successful format of the hit show called the Trump Presidency”.

Watch the full video here:

What do you think about Noah’s comparisons? Tell us in comments below.

