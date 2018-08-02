This Imran Khan cake made by Karachi bakery is going viral and people can’t have enough of it!

Post imran Khan’s victory in the Pakistan elections 2018, the photo of the cake went viral. (Source: Once Upon A Cake/ Facebook) Post imran Khan’s victory in the Pakistan elections 2018, the photo of the cake went viral. (Source: Once Upon A Cake/ Facebook)

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is all set to take charge as the new prime minister of the country. Ever since the cricketer-turned politician’s party emerged as the single-largest party in the recently held elections, celebrations began with his supporters sharing congratulatory message online. One such congratulatory message with a cake featuring Khan went viral on Pakistani social media. The cake showing Khan in his signature white pathani suit with a stole in PTI colours (red and green) has people going gaga online.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the baker behind the cake clarified that although it has garnered all the attention now, it was actually made last year after they received an order.

Overwhelmed by the sudden buzz around her cake, 22-year-old baker Warda Zahid said the fame is totally unexpected. “Actually I was planning to make a figure of Imran Khan in PM’s black sherwani and launch it online, since that would be fitting the political circumstances of the country. But before I could proceed with that, the old one caught attention,” she added.

After the post went viral, her inbox is flooded with messages and many are keen to order the Imran Khan cake now. “I’ve gotten loads of inquiries, and people say that they’ll confirm the order once the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled and announced officially,” the self-taught baker added.

The cake, weighing around 4kg can be made in numerous flavours as wished by fans and would cost around 4900 in Pakistani currency. She added that before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 11, she will come up with another Imran Khan cake with him donning a sherwani.

