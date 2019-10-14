Toggle Menu
‘Legendary’: Netizens react to video of thieves using JCB to scoop out ATM machinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/impressed-netizens-react-to-video-of-robbers-using-excavator-to-scoop-out-atm-machine-6068408/

‘Legendary’: Netizens react to video of thieves using JCB to scoop out ATM machine

The act, captured by a nearby CCTV, shows a group of thieves demolishing the exterior wall of a gas station using a JCB and taking out the ATM. The machine is then transferred to a car nearby, which had its roof cut off, presumably to accommodate the cash machine.

Thiefs steals ATM machine, Thieves steals ATM machine with excavator, masked thieves, Security camera footage, Viral video, Ireland, Trending, Indian Express
Netizens seem to be impressed with the gang’s bizarre modus Operandi.

A video of a group of masked thieves using a JCB to demolish a gas station and scoop out an ATM machine in Ireland has gone viral on the internet.

The video, which was shared by the official Twitter handle of global news network RT, seems to have impressed netizens on the gang’s bizarre modus operandi. Take a look at the video here:

The act, captured by a nearby CCTV, shows a group of thieves demolishing the exterior wall of a gas station using a JCB and taking out the ATM. The machine is then transferred to a car nearby, which had its roof cut off, presumably to accommodate the cash machine. According to The Guardian, the gang stole the digger from a nearby construction site.

Unfortunately, this was not the first such incident and, in fact, it was the 11th cash machine robbery that had the locals and the police tied up in knots, reported The Guardian. Netizens also spawned various hilarious jokes around the robbery spree. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android