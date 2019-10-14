‘Legendary’: Netizens react to video of thieves using JCB to scoop out ATM machine

A video of a group of masked thieves using a JCB to demolish a gas station and scoop out an ATM machine in Ireland has gone viral on the internet.

Advertising

The video, which was shared by the official Twitter handle of global news network RT, seems to have impressed netizens on the gang’s bizarre modus operandi. Take a look at the video here:

Masked thieves rip an ATM out of a building with a construction claw pic.twitter.com/ZQiELN1IgZ — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2019

The act, captured by a nearby CCTV, shows a group of thieves demolishing the exterior wall of a gas station using a JCB and taking out the ATM. The machine is then transferred to a car nearby, which had its roof cut off, presumably to accommodate the cash machine. According to The Guardian, the gang stole the digger from a nearby construction site.

Unfortunately, this was not the first such incident and, in fact, it was the 11th cash machine robbery that had the locals and the police tied up in knots, reported The Guardian. Netizens also spawned various hilarious jokes around the robbery spree. Take a look at some of the reactions:

innovative 😂 — Egypt will prevail 🇪🇬 (@___Sinuhe___) October 14, 2019

Can’t break the lock? Then take the lock — Zion Waddle (@minijoo) October 14, 2019

Legendary…. Ye can tell he is fighting capitalism. — Reclaiming Afurika (@GM_Mtilenic) October 14, 2019

Just put it through the roof mate — Mick Greenwood (@greenwood_mick) October 14, 2019

If there’s a will, there’s a way — Milo Mariani Ⓥ (@Milo_Mariani) October 14, 2019

I’m impressed — kz okpala stan account (@billymcsmelly) October 14, 2019

It’s Ireland 🇮🇪 — StevieG (@Steveog893) October 14, 2019