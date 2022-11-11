scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

From George W Bush ‘missing killing Iraqis’ to OJ Simpson saying ‘I did it’, impersonators have field day with Twitter Blue service

With paid verification, Twitter has turned into a haven for impersonators and parody accounts.

Ever since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the rollout of the Twitter Blue service wherein anyone can get a verified blue tick next to their profile by paying just $8 a month, it has spelled chaos on the micro-blogging website.

With anyone able to get a paid verification, Twitter has turned into a haven for impersonators and parody accounts that have been tweeting all kinds of outrageous things.

Take former US President George W Bush for example. Someone impersonating him wrote on Twitter that he “missed killing Iraqis” and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair seemed to agree with him. Then someone impersonating former American football player OJ Simpson, who was tried for the murder of his former wife and her friend, tweeted that “he did it”.

And the cherry on the cake, Elon Musk offering “free nightly dinners” and family vacations to anyone whose name happens to be that of his ex-girlfriend Grimes.

And that’s not all, there are tweets of someone impersonating Pope Francis who is drunk-tweeting about partying in France to basketball star LeBron James demanding a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Then there was the tweet by Nintendo of America that showed the popular video game figure Mario giving the middle finger.

This mayhem has been caused by the Twitter Blue service that grants users the blue check that once indicated an account genuinely belonged to a public figure.

Then to minimise the damage, a new verification called Twitter Official was rolled out that offered a second check on top of the blue check to tell if the person was truly verified. However, that feature too did not last more than a week.

Musk also announced no verified account would be allowed to change its name after many accounts made fun of him. Musk recently banned comedian Kathy Griffin from Twitter for impersonating him.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk had tweeted on November 7.

Then on Friday, Musk tweaked the rules further and wrote, “Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio.”

Even Jesus Christ has a verified account on Twitter now with more than 7.82 lakh followers. The bio reads, “Carpenter, Healer, God.”

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 03:47:53 pm
