‘Imagine one day having this train map’ memes take over Twitter and results are hilarious

The original metro routes map from a book started a meme-fest on Twitter. (Source: @arand0mproducer/ Twitter) The original metro routes map from a book started a meme-fest on Twitter. (Source: @arand0mproducer/ Twitter)

What gets people’s attention on Twitterverse is hard to gauge, and mostly random things inspire memes on the platform. The latest one is a map of metro lines around the world, which has triggered a meme-fest online after it was misinterpreted.

Drawn in the style of the London Underground, a world transit map shows various lines connecting all the continents, and it went viral after someone shared it on the micro-blogging site saying, “Imagine one day having this train map”. Now, people are coming up with their own version of a train map and results are quite hilarious.

It all started with a tweet from user ‘the master of satire’ (@daveloach2) who ill-judged the map as something that linked all continents across the world with connecting train routes. The map is from the 2007 edition of Transit Maps of the World.

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/4tDCNhD8u3 — the master of satire 🇳🇬🇷🇸 (@daveloach2) June 18, 2020

The map created a huge buzz among travellers who wanted to take road-trips while others found it concerning why large spaces were left without any train routes. As the chatter around the topic increased, the creator came forward to put in some perspective. While most were excited with the possibility of undertaking a trans-continent journey through metros and trains, its creator Mark Ovenden explained that it wasn’t his plan to connect the world but a way to illustrate cities that have Metro-type transit systems.

Cheers to the ‘master of satire’ for tweeting my map. It was a playful way to illustrate the cities with Metro-type transit systems for my book on the subject: https://t.co/I2ou8d92WA https://t.co/3ywH4YYFMt — Mark Ovenden (@markovenden) June 18, 2020

His explanation certainly put travellers at ease, but for memers it was a perfect opportunity to take the template and place it onto a world map that they would like to see. While some variations even spoke about possibilities out in the Space, others illustrated their quarantine map while staying at home.

Check out some of the most popular and funniest takes on the viral meme trend:

Imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/ImJFdLdKRg — Timbrewolf (@TimTamWolf) June 20, 2020

Imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/L7TQqhqFiR — ARandomProducer (@arand0mproducer) June 19, 2020

Imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/Qz70B40DyV — Jack (@samath_jack) June 19, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/AWN1ZJoERA — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙤 (@SatansJacuzzi) June 19, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/eZ40njsRom — ℮ diddy (@puffdaughter) June 19, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/mJOE8xZDSA — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) June 19, 2020

imagine one day having this train map 😍 pic.twitter.com/KCmOR0anPD — Lumberzack (@ItsLumberzack) June 19, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/Aet61c0vSp — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) June 18, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/Vfc8Ilxsdt — JaronTwo (@JaronTwo) June 18, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/DSQul1Gfkb — fortnite child with hard abs and blackpilled (@gokunaruto3000) June 18, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/76KhSSImzj — bick is furloughed in pigeon pose (@bicknaker) June 18, 2020

