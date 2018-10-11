Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

‘Imagine being kicked in the nuts’: An analogy to explain sexual harassment and women’s rage to men

With the #MeToo movement gaining momentum, a Twitter user takes upon himself to educate men about the intensity of sexual misconduct and why women are so angry about the way they have been treated using a brutal analogy. 

By: Trends Desk | Published: October 11, 2018 8:58:13 pm

me too, sexual harassment A twitter thread explains sexual harassment to men. (Source: Getty)

“Men, imagine being kicked in the nuts, really hard, on purpose…” This is how a viral thread that aims to explain women’s rage to men begins. With the #MeToo movement opening dark alleys of many celebrities, many men have resorted to normalising and trivialising sexual harassment. To make it easy, a Twitter user, Julius Ghost takes upon himself to educate men about the intensity of sexual misconduct and why women are so angry about the way they have been treated using a brutal analogy.

In a series of viral tweets, Julius Ghost asks men to imagine being kicked in the nuts by women, over and over again, and asks them to constantly being told to protect their nuts. He further goes on to say how guys would feel if women constantly joke about kicking them in the nuts, or if the posters and advertisements in all the magazines featured men’s crotches, instead of their heads.

Julius’ analogy is a brilliant way of showing how sexual harassment and rape culture is normalised in our society and how weird it would sound if the genders are reversed. It also sheds light on how it is always the women who have been called out and being blamed instead of the other way round.

Take a look at the series of tweets here:

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement